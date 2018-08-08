Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. – MAXR

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) resulting from allegations that
Maxar may have issued materially misleading business information to the
investing public.
On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research
report on Maxar alleging that Maxar “has pulled one of the most
aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate
Non-IFRS earnings by 79%.” Specifically, the report asserted that Maxar
had used its acquisition of DigitalGlobe “to inflate [its] intangible
assets” and had “amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book
one-time gains” in a manner that “was not fully disclosed across its
investor communications.” On this news, shares of Maxar fell $5.97 or
over 13.4% per share to close at $38.44 on August 7, 2018.
