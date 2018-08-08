Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. – MAXR

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) resulting from allegations that Maxar may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report on Maxar alleging that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%.” Specifically, the report asserted that Maxar had used its acquisition of DigitalGlobe “to inflate [its] intangible assets” and had “amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that “was not fully disclosed across its investor communications.” On this news, shares of Maxar fell $5.97 or over 13.4% per share to close at $38.44 on August 7, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Maxar investors. If you purchased shares of Maxar please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1396.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807006030/en/