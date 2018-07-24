Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV    MAXCOM A   MX01MA020004

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones de CV : anuncia teleconferencia de resultados del 2T18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

MAXCOM ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2018

EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

Mexico City, Mexico, July 23, 2018. - Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Maxcom", or "the

Company") (OTCQX: MXMTY) (BMV: MAXCOM A), an integrated telecommunication services operator in Mexico, confirmed today the following dates and times for its earnings release and teleconference.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Date & Time:

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - after market close

CONFERENCE CALL

Date & Time:

Friday, July 27, 2018 - 9:00 a.m. (EST, time of NY)

Numbers:

US Participants: (800) 247-5110 International Participants: (334) 323-7224 Local Participants: (01-800) 8477-666 Security Code: MAXCOM

*Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

MANAGEMENT REPRESENTATIVES

Senior Management

Investor Relations

PLAYBACK

A playback of the conference call will be available starting 12.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, July 30, 2018 at

http://inversionistas.maxcom.com/.

If prior to the teleconference you have not received the 2Q18 earnings release and for inquiries regarding this call, please contact Rodrigo Wright at Maxcom, Tel. +52 (55) 4770-1170, e-mail: [email protected].The earnings release will also be available for download at http://inversionistas.maxcom.com/.

Disclaimer

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 21:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES
11:18pMAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : anuncia teleconferencia de resultados del 2T18
PU
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : 3Q17 Earnings Report
PU
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES SA DE CV : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.223457 new shares @ 6 MXN f..
FA
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting first c..
PU
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : 2Q17 Earnings Report
PU
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : anuncia teleconferencia de resultados del 2T17
PU
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : nombra nuevo Vicepresidente de Finanzas
PU
2017MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : 4Q16 Earnings Report
PU
2016MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : 3Q16 Earnings Report
PU
2016MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES DE CV : appoints new CEO
PU
More news
Chart MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES SA DE CV
Duration : Period :
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lauro Cantú Frías Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Luis Castillo Sánchez Mejorada Chairman
Erik Gonzalez Laureano Vice President-Finance
Javier Molinar Horcasitas Vice Chairman
Henry Davis Carstens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES SA DE CV-16.88%46
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.12%209 157
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.55%95 922
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.43%76 460
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 672
TELEFONICA-9.12%44 912
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.