Maxcom Telecomunicaciones de CV : anuncia teleconferencia de resultados del 2T18

MAXCOM ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2018

EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

Mexico City, Mexico, July 23, 2018. - Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Maxcom", or "the

Company") (OTCQX: MXMTY) (BMV: MAXCOM A), an integrated telecommunication services operator in Mexico, confirmed today the following dates and times for its earnings release and teleconference.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Date & Time:

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - after market close

CONFERENCE CALL

Date & Time:

Friday, July 27, 2018 - 9:00 a.m. (EST, time of NY)

Numbers:

US Participants: (800) 247-5110 International Participants: (334) 323-7224 Local Participants: (01-800) 8477-666 Security Code: MAXCOM

*Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

MANAGEMENT REPRESENTATIVES

Senior Management

Investor Relations

PLAYBACK

A playback of the conference call will be available starting 12.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, July 30, 2018 at

http://inversionistas.maxcom.com/.

If prior to the teleconference you have not received the 2Q18 earnings release and for inquiries regarding this call, please contact Rodrigo Wright at Maxcom, Tel. +52 (55) 4770-1170, e-mail: [email protected].The earnings release will also be available for download at http://inversionistas.maxcom.com/.