Maxim Integrated Products : to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will host an update on its Factory Automation business for the investor and analyst community on Friday, June 1, 2018.

A live webcast and slide presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which may be accessed at investor.maximintegrated.com. To listen via telephone and to ask questions following the prepared presentation, dial (206) 596-9887 or toll-free at (844) 450-7771. Please reference conference ID 9846709. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website location, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 1, 2018.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact:

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-to-host-a-factory-automation-business-update-for-investors-300652034.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations