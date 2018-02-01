Log in
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Maxwell Technologies : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for the fourth quarter 2017 after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2018. Following the release, Maxwell management will host a conference call with a live webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

Date:  February 15, 2018
Time:  5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Domestic dial-in number:  (866) 393-4306
International dial-in number:  (734) 385-2616
Conference ID: 3987793

The conference call, webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: http://investors.maxwell.com.

About Maxwell

Maxwell is a global leader in the development and manufacture of innovative, cost-effective energy storage and power delivery solutions. Our ultracapacitor products provide safe and reliable power solutions for applications in consumer and industrial electronics, transportation, renewable energy and information technology. Our CONDIS® high-voltage grading and coupling capacitors help to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. For more information, visit www.maxwell.com.

Investor Contact:
Kimberly Tom, CFA
(858) 503-3368
[email protected]

Enabling Energy's Future. (PRNewsfoto/Maxwell Technologies, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxwell-announces-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-release-date-300592238.html

SOURCE Maxwell Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
