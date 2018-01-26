Log in
MAYAIR GROUP PLC
Report
MayAir : Offer by Poly Glorious and trading statement

01/26/2018 | 08:27am CET

26 January 2018

MayAir Group plc

('MayAir' or the 'Company')

Recommended offer and trading statement

The board of MayAir notes the announcement made earlier today by Poly Glorious Investment Company Limited (the 'Announcement') of its recommended offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company (the 'Offer'). The Company refers you to the Announcement for the full details of the Offer. The Announcement contained the following update on the Company's current trading:

'MayAir announced on 18 September 2017 its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, a copy of which can be found at www.mayairgroup.com. Since 30 June 2017, the Company has continued to trade in line with management's expectations.

'In Q4 2017, MayAir successfully opened its new manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China and this is expected to provide MayAir an increase in the scale of its production over time as well as providing increased facilities for research and new product development.'

Enquiries:

MayAir Group plc

Yap Wee Keong, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +60 3 8961 2908

Koh Tat Seng, Chief Financial Officer

www.mayairgroup.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

David Hart / David Worlidge / James Reeve

www.allenbycapital.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe(Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Andrew Craig / Richard Salmond

www.cantor.com

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Victoria Hayns / Gemma Mostyn-Owen

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

[email protected]

www.buchanan.uk.com

MayAir Group plc published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:14:09 UTC.

