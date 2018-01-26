MayAir : Offer by Poly Glorious and trading statement

26 January 2018

MayAir Group plc

('MayAir' or the 'Company')

Recommended offer and trading statement

The board of MayAir notes the announcement made earlier today by Poly Glorious Investment Company Limited (the 'Announcement') of its recommended offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company (the 'Offer'). The Company refers you to the Announcement for the full details of the Offer. The Announcement contained the following update on the Company's current trading:

'MayAir announced on 18 September 2017 its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, a copy of which can be found at www.mayairgroup.com. Since 30 June 2017, the Company has continued to trade in line with management's expectations.

'In Q4 2017, MayAir successfully opened its new manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China and this is expected to provide MayAir an increase in the scale of its production over time as well as providing increased facilities for research and new product development.'

