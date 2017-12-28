Log in
Mazda Motor : Personnel Changes

12/28/2017 | 03:39am CET

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

New Post Current Post Name
Dispatched to Mazda Ace Co., Ltd.
(Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer) 		Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs 		Yasuyoshi Shimamoto
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
(Vice President) 		Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation 		Shigeo Kuroda
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
(Advisor) 		Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
(Vice President) 		Akio Akamatsu
- Dispatched to
Y-TEK Corporation
(Executive Officer)
To retire on Dec. 31, 2017 		Kazunori Matsubara

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 02:39:01 UTC.

