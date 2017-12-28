Mazda Motor : Personnel Changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
New Post
|
Current Post
|
Name
|
Dispatched to Mazda Ace Co., Ltd.
(Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer)
|
Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|
Yasuyoshi Shimamoto
|
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
(Vice President)
|
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
|
Shigeo Kuroda
|
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
(Advisor)
|
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
(Vice President)
|
Akio Akamatsu
|
-
|
Dispatched to
Y-TEK Corporation
(Executive Officer)
To retire on Dec. 31, 2017
|
Kazunori Matsubara
