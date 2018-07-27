Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for June 2018 and for January through June 2018 (Flash Report)

Log in
07/27/2018 | 04:37am CEST

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2018 and January through June 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

(1) June 2018
Mazda's total domestic production volume in June 2018 increased 16.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in June 2018]
CX-5: 43,964 units (up 24.2% year on year)
CX-3: 13,077 units (up 43.7%)
Mazda3 (Axela): 11,523 units (down 23.8%)

(2) January through June 2018
Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2018 increased 9.9% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2018]
CX-5: 220,697 units (up 28.5% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 78,789 units (down 16.6%)
CX-3: 61,202 units (down 3.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) June 2018
Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2018 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in June 2018]
Mazda3: 22,684 units (up 27.3% year on year)
Mazda2: 12,661 units (up 41.6%)
CX-4: 5,050 units (up 12.9%)

(2) January through June 2018
Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2018 increased 1.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2018]
Mazda3: 132,791 units (up 7.8% year on year)
Mazda2: 54,294 units (up 13.5%)
CX-4: 34,053 units (up 4.6%)

(1) June 2018
Mazda's total domestic sales volume in June 2018 increased 16.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.8 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in June 2018]
Mazda2 (Demio): 3,711 units (down 23.4% year on year)
CX-5: 3,361 units (up 19.7%)
CX-8: 2,918 units

(2) January through June 2018
Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2018 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (up 0.6 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2018]
Mazda2 (Demio): 26,974 units (up 3.1% year on year)
CX-5: 19,581 units (down 14.2% year on year)
CX-8: 18,446 units

(1) June 2018
Mazda's export volume in June 2018 increased 8.1% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in June 2018]
CX-5: 36,380 units (up 11.0% year on year)
CX-3: 12,333 units (up 42.1%)
Mazda3: 11,023 units (down 18.2%)

(2) January through June 2018
Mazda's total export volume for the period from January through June 2018 increased 11.7% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2018]
CX-5: 197,712 units (up 36.0% year on year)
Mazda3: 68,830 units (down 12.0%)
CX-3: 54,275 units (down 4.4%)

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:36:01 UTC
