Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for November 2017 (Flash Report)

12/27/2017 | 03:34am CET

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2017 decreased 0.2% year on year due to decreased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2017]
CX-5: 44,084 units (up 45.1% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 14,117 units (down 30.7% year on year)
CX-3: 12,690 units (up 30.0% year on year)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2017 increased 0.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2017]
Mazda3: 26,032 units (down 1.7% year on year)
Mazda2: 9,789 units (up 24.9% year on year)
CX-4: 7,577 units (up 8.5% year on year)

II. Domestic sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2017 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.7 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2017]
CX-5: 3,151 units (up 181.6% year on year)
Mazda2 (Demio): 1,831 units (down 63.7% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 1,510 units (down 34.2% year on year)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in November 2017 increased 2.1% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2017]
CX-5: 38,586 units (up 36.2% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,619 units (down 24.7% year on year)
CX-3: 10,394 units (up 40.5% year on year)

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 02:34:09 UTC.

Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORP-21.63%8 371
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.47%209 668
VOLKSWAGEN26.73%100 827
DAIMLER0.83%90 480
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.39%67 325
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD14.66%62 322
