Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for November 2017 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2017 decreased 0.2% year on year due to decreased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2017]

CX-5: 44,084 units (up 45.1% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 14,117 units (down 30.7% year on year)

CX-3: 12,690 units (up 30.0% year on year)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2017 increased 0.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2017]

Mazda3: 26,032 units (down 1.7% year on year)

Mazda2: 9,789 units (up 24.9% year on year)

CX-4: 7,577 units (up 8.5% year on year)



II. Domestic sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2017 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.7 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2017]

CX-5: 3,151 units (up 181.6% year on year)

Mazda2 (Demio): 1,831 units (down 63.7% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 1,510 units (down 34.2% year on year)



III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in November 2017 increased 2.1% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2017]

CX-5: 38,586 units (up 36.2% year on year)

Mazda3: 12,619 units (down 24.7% year on year)

CX-3: 10,394 units (up 40.5% year on year)

