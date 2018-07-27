Mazda Motor : Update on Mazda’s Relief Efforts Following Record Rains in July 2018

Mazda Motor Corporation July 27, 2018

Update on Mazda's Relief Efforts Following Record Rains in July 2018

HIROSHIMA, Japan - We at Mazda Motor Corporation wish to express our heartfelt sympathy for everyone affected by the recent record rains in western Japan and offer our sincere condolences to those who have lost family and friends.

As a Hiroshima-based company, Mazda has made the swift recovery of affected peoples and areas its first priority and since the disaster has moved quickly to provide relief efforts with personnel and material support. In terms of personnel support, the company is encouraging employees to take part in volunteer recovery work and has revised its "Heartful Holiday" system, which employees can use when participating in such activities.1

Moving forward, Mazda will continue to work closely with local communities and business partners to ensure plant and administrative operations are conducted in consideration of safety and traffic conditions and do not impact relief efforts being directed by national and local governments.

The following is a summary of Mazda's principal relief efforts to date (as of July 26)

Personnel support  Mazda employees have engaged in volunteer work for a total of 745 man-days.2 Doctors, nurses and public health nurses from Mazda hospital have provided medical assistance for a total of 83 man-days. Employees have engaged in field work, including clearing earth and debris, cleaning and tidying up both inside and outside houses, for a total of 142 man-days. Others have engaged in administrative support at volunteer centers and conducted hearings to ascertain what supplies and assistance are required for a total eight man-days.

Material support

 A total of 2,850 sandbags, 24,880 liters of drinking water, 602 pairs of work gloves, 336 dust masks, 1,310 towels and 346 dust cloths have been sent to affected areas.

 Seven company cars have been loaned in response to requests from affected areas.

 Ten trucks for use in recovery efforts are slated for donation in early August.

Facilities  Mazda's Taibi Training Center in Saka, Aki-gun will open as an accommodation facility for volunteers in early August.

Donations  Mazda has donated 100 million yen to relief efforts. (80 million yen to Hiroshima prefecture, 20 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society)

(Announced on July 12: http://www2.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2018/201807/180712a.pdf)  A donation box has been set up in the lobby of the headquarters building in Fuchu-cho, Hiroshima since July 26.

