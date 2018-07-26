Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mazor Robotics Ltd    MZRTF   IL0011068553

MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD (MZRTF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mazor Robotics : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:31am CEST

CAESAREA, Israel, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE: MZOR) (NASDAQ-GM: MZOR), a pioneer and a leader in the field of surgical robotic guidance systems, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Mazor Robotics Logo

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 8:30 AM ET (3:30 PM IDT).  Investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call 866-548-4713. Participants in Israel can use the toll-free dial-in number 1809-212-883. All other international participants can use the dial-in number +1-323-794-2093.

A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United States can call 1-888-203-1112 and reference the Replay Access Code: 5587897. All international callers can dial +1-719-457-0820, using the same Replay Access Code. To access the webcast, please visit www.mazorrobotics.com and select 'Investor Relations.' 

About Mazor

Mazor Robotics (TASE: MZOR) (NASDAQ-GM: MZOR) believes in healing through innovation by developing and introducing revolutionary robotic technologies and products aimed at redefining the gold standard of quality care. Mazor Robotics Guidance Systems enable surgeons to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. For more information, please visit www.MazorRobotics.com.

U.S. Contacts: EVC Group

Michael Polyviou/Doug Sherk - Investors
[email protected]; [email protected]  
732-232-6914; 415-652-9100

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazor-robotics-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-2-2018-300686904.html

SOURCE Mazor Robotics Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD
10:31aMAZOR ROBOTICS : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2018
PR
06/27Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Merit Medical Systems and Three More Med..
AC
06/13MAZOR ROBOTICS : rsquo; Renaissance System installed at Georgia ASC
PU
05/14MAZOR ROBOTICS (NASDAQ : MZOR) reported earnings of ($0.02) per share beating Wa..
AQ
05/14MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
05/14MAZOR ROBOTICS : Reports Record First Quarter Results
PR
04/30MAZOR ROBOTICS : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2018
PU
03/08MAZOR ROBOTICS : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
02/14MAZOR ROBOTICS (NASDAQ : MZOR) reported earnings of $0.02 per share beating Wall..
AQ
02/14MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : Mazor Robotics Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.