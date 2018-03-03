Log in
MB FINANCIAL INC (MBFI)
MB Financial, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

03/03/2018

CHICAGO, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq:MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share, an increase from $0.21 per share paid in recent quarters, payable on March 30, 2018 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of March 15, 2018. 

MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. (“MB”) which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals.  MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success.  Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and MB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:
Berry Allen - Investor Relations
E-Mail:  [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 655 M
EBIT 2018 385 M
Net income 2018 243 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 14,45
P/E ratio 2019 12,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,93x
Capitalization 3 457 M
Technical analysis trends MB FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell S. Feiger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Harvey Chairman
Randall T. Conte Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Bolger Independent Director
James N. Hallene Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MB FINANCIAL INC-7.88%3 457
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD7.83%208 516
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 362
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.21%65 372
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-2.84%60 972
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-0.95%57 631
