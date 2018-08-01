mBank : The PFSA decision on imposing on mBank S.A. a buffer of other systemically-important institution

With reference to the current reports no. 27/2018 of 15 June 2018 and 29/2018 of 29 June 2018, the Management Board of mBank S.A. ('Bank') informs on the basis of a Statement of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ('PFSA') of 31 July 2018, that the PFSA, as a result of the review carried out in accordance with art. 46 par. 1 of the Act of 5 August 2015 on Macroprudential Supervision of the Financial System and Crisis Management (Journal of Laws of 2017, item 1934, as amended), after consulting the Financial Stability Committee, imposed on the Bank, both on an individual and consolidated basis, a buffer of other systemically-important institution in the equivalent equal to 0.50% of the total risk exposure amount calculated in accordance with Art. 92 par. 3 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No. 575/2013 of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms, amending Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012 (Regulation No. 575/2013).

The previous buffer stood at 0.75% of the total risk exposure amount calculated in accordance with Article. 92 par. 3 of Regulation No. 575/2013.