Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  MBank SA    BREP   PLBRE0000012

MBANK SA (BREP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

mBank : The PFSA decision on imposing on mBank S.A. a buffer of other systemically-important institution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:38am CEST

With reference to the current reports no. 27/2018 of 15 June 2018 and 29/2018 of 29 June 2018, the Management Board of mBank S.A. ('Bank') informs on the basis of a Statement of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ('PFSA') of 31 July 2018, that the PFSA, as a result of the review carried out in accordance with art. 46 par. 1 of the Act of 5 August 2015 on Macroprudential Supervision of the Financial System and Crisis Management (Journal of Laws of 2017, item 1934, as amended), after consulting the Financial Stability Committee, imposed on the Bank, both on an individual and consolidated basis, a buffer of other systemically-important institution in the equivalent equal to 0.50% of the total risk exposure amount calculated in accordance with Art. 92 par. 3 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No. 575/2013 of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms, amending Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012 (Regulation No. 575/2013).

The previous buffer stood at 0.75% of the total risk exposure amount calculated in accordance with Article. 92 par. 3 of Regulation No. 575/2013.

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MBANK SA
11:38aMBANK : The PFSA decision on imposing on mBank S.A. a buffer of other systemical..
PU
05/23MBANK SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/08MBANK : Draft resolution regarding an item added to the agenda for the 31st Annu..
PU
05/07MBANK SA : quaterly earnings release
04/26Restricted default of Polish debt collector GetBack shocks market
RE
2017MBANK : Azerbaijans Unibank to increase capital up to 130M manats
AQ
2017MBANK : Azerbaijan’s Unibank to increase capital up to 130M manats
AQ
2017Polish regulator welcomes further consolidation of banks
RE
2017COMMERZBANK : mBank makes Kc102m pre-tax profit in Q1-3
AQ
2017MBANK : Unibank intends to step up participation in Azerbaijan`s stock market
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 4 844 M
EBIT 2018 2 747 M
Net income 2018 1 260 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 14,07
P/E ratio 2019 13,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,50x
Capitalization 17 906 M
Chart MBANK SA
Duration : Period :
mBank SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 411  PLN
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Maciej Lesny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Boeger Head-Finance & VP-Management Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Head-Operations & IT
Andre Carls Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBANK SA-10.54%4 890
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 867
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.