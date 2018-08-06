Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MBB SE    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE (MBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:30pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2018 / 13:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 16, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 16, 2018 German: https://www.mbb.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.mbb.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html


06.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711083  06.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MBB SE
01:30pMBB SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
06/29MBB SE : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
06/29MBB SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14MBB : increases revenue in Q1 by 20.1% to 117.8 million and EBITDA by 19.5% to ..
PU
05/14MBB : increases revenue in Q1 by 20.1% to EUR117.8 million and EBITDA by 19.5% t..
EQ
04/25MBB SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
04/11MBB : confirms preliminary figures and proposes a special dividend following a h..
PU
04/11MBB : confirms preliminary figures and proposes a special dividend following a h..
EQ
03/29MBB SE : Preliminary result for 2017 changed due to modified IFRS accounting of ..
EQ
03/09MBB : appoints new management effective as of 1 July 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 520 M
EBIT 2018 40,8 M
Net income 2018 16,6 M
Finance 2018 302 M
Yield 2018 0,99%
P/E ratio 2018 36,39
P/E ratio 2019 28,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 620 M
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christof Nesemeier Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman
Klaus Seidel Chief Operating Officer
Anton Breitkopf Director
Peter Niggemann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBB SE7.93%717
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG12.13%20 104
PARGESA HOLDING-4.38%6 272
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-10.90%1 806
INDUS HOLDING AG-8.07%1 547
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP2.45%706
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.