MBIA INC. (MBI)
05/10MBIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09MBIA INC. : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, August 9 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

08/01/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, August 9 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404) 665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 2777679.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the second quarter 2018 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results press release and 10-Q filing will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The financial results release, 10-Q and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call on August 9 until 11:59 p.m. on August 23 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The replay call code is 2777679. The replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on MBIA INC.
11:05pMBIA INC. INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL T : 00 A.M. Eastern Time
07/12Initiating Free Research Reports on First American Financial and Three Other ..
06/25MBIA : Hotels, apartments proposed on former MBIA, IBM sites
05/10MBIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
05/09MBIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
05/09MBIA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
05/09MBIA INC. : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
05/08AG LANDS VS. DEVELOPMENT : Report looks to inform Missoula's tough choices in ho..
05/07MBIA INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Subm..
05/04MBIA INC. INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL T : 00 A.M. Eastern Time
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31MBIA advances day after preliminary pact reached with PREPA bondholder group 
07/31FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (07/31/2018) 
06/10Momentum Portfolio Year-One Review - It Gained 145.19% Vs. S&P 500's 12.73% R.. 
05/22MBIA sees rejected framework for Puerto Rico settlement as progress 
05/10MBIA's (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 126 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -214 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,60x
Capitalization 873 M
Chart MBIA INC.
Duration : Period :
MBIA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Fallon President, CEO, COO & Director
Charles R. Rinehart Chairman
Anthony McKiernan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Charles Vaughan Independent Director
Theodore E. Shasta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBIA INC.31.83%873
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.96%494 860
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.55%35 410
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.00%35 093
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.66%33 247
SAMPO OYJ-5.11%28 322
