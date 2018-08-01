MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, August 9 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will host a webcast and conference call for
investors on Thursday, August 9 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second
quarter 2018 financial results and other issues related to the Company.
The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404)
665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 2777679.
The conference call will consist of brief comments on the second quarter
2018 results followed by a question and answer session for investors.
MBIA’s financial results press release and 10-Q filing will be issued
after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The financial
results release, 10-Q and other disclosures will be posted on the
Company's website, www.mbia.com,
prior to the start of the conference call.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two
hours after the completion of the call on August 9 until 11:59 p.m. on
August 23 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from
outside the U.S. The replay call code is 2777679. The replay of the call
will also be available on the Company's website.
MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company
whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public
and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006039/en/