MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media and TheShare.TV Applauds White House Initiative - The Crisis Next Door

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS: MSMY) and Megola, Inc./TheShare.TV (Pinksheets: MGON) today announced a public statement and commitment to support the White House Initiative “The Crisis Next Door”. The announcement was made by John Stippick, CEO of MC Endeavors/Room 21 Media. John stated “ The Crisis Next Door initiative by the White House and Donald Trump clearly demonstrates that everyone in America is affected and this includes all business sectors too.” According to a statement by President Trump, “Together, we will face this challenge as a national family with conviction, with unity, and with a commitment to love and support our neighbors in times of dire need. Working together, we will defeat this opioid epidemic.”

“ Mr. Stippick adds, “The Crisis Next Door clearly exemplifies that our work with TheShare.TV is important to United States on multiple levels- personally, professionally, and for our national ecomomy. We have reached out the White House to offer our services with our Intelligent Marketing & Advertising Platform of next generation of AI tools for healthcare and addiction treatment. We know that TheShare.TV platform can revolutionize the way we provide useful, actionable, and relevant content to those needing help and support. With the artificial intelligence technology featuring Watson, the IBM AI Engine, we are enabling TheShare.TV to provide content and support services to match viewers through highly targeted marketing.” Mr. Stippick adds, “The idea to use the web and social media tools to combat this crisis isn’t just a Room 21 Media idea, it has become evident at all levels of commerce, government and families. We are honored that we have a headstart to develop our comprehensive platform first.”

New data compiled by President Donald J. Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) shows the costs of opioid abuse are much higher than previously thought. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury death in the United States, outnumbering traffic crashes or gun-related deaths.

According to preliminary analysis, more than 64,000 lives were lost to drug overdoses in 2016, devastating American families and communities.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury death in the United States, outnumbering traffic crashes or gun-related deaths.

This represents a rate of 175 deaths a day in 2016.

THE TRUE ECONOMIC COST OF THE OPIOID CRISIS: The true cost of the opioid crisis has been greatly understated because the full loss of thousands of American lives was not accounted for.

Using standard economic techniques, the CEA estimates the cost of the opioid crisis in 2015 to be $504 billion, or 2.8 percent of GDP, once the lives lost due to opioid overdoses are accounted for. The CEA’s high estimate puts the cost of opioid misuse at $622.1 billion while the most conservative estimate suggests the cost is $293.9 billion.



Since President Trump took office, more than $1 billion in funding has been allocated or spent directly addressing the drug addiction and opioid crisis.

Since April, more than $800 million has been distributed for prevention, treatment, first responders, prescription drug monitoring programs, recovery and other care in communities, inpatient settings, and correctional systems.

Since the President took office, $254 million in funding for high-risk communities, law enforcement, and first responder coordination and work has been awarded.

Mr. Stippick concluded, “I want to personally thank President Trump and The White House for clearly and directly stating that we must face this national challenge together. Our team at Room 21 Media and TheShare.TV are working diligently and we are ready to do our part!”

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

About TheShare.TV

TheShare.TV is a subsidiary of MC Endeavors, Inc., and is the first and only network channel for addiction treatment and recovery lifestyles. The network is developing, producing, and distributing original addiction treatment and sober lifestyle television programming to a worldwide audience. The original programming promotes long term recovery, inspiration, and awareness through education, support, music and entertainment. For more information, please visit https://twitter.com/TheShareTV .

For further information contact: John Stippick President MC Endeavors, Inc/Room 21 Media/Megola Inc. Phone: (310) 986-6373 E-mail: [email protected]