McCarthy & Stone : Annual General Meeting and Trading Update

McCarthy & Stone plc

Annual General Meeting and Trading Update

McCarthy & Stone (the 'Group'), the UK's leading retirement housebuilder, is today issuing a trading update for the 20 week period from 1 September 2017 to 19 January 2018. All comparatives are to the equivalent prior year period unless otherwise stated.

The Group is holding its Annual General Meeting today at 10am at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard, Milton Gate, 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG.

Current trading and forward sales

Current trading has remained resilient since the Group's full year results were announced on 14 November 2017 despite ongoing subdued conditions within the secondary market. The forward order book including legal completions currently stands at £366m (FY17:£323m) driven by 29 new sites released for sale during the first 20 weeks of FY18 (FY17:18) and increased average selling prices reflecting a continuing improvement in sales mix and quality of sites.

Government proposal on ground rents

On 21 December 2017, the Group issued an announcement following the proposal by the Department for Communities and Local Government (now Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) to reduce ground rents on new long leases to zero, acknowledging the potential impact on the business and outlining the possible mitigating action that could be taken.

Since this announcement, the Group has continued discussions with Government in an effort to secure an exemption from the proposed changes to ground rents for the retirement housebuilding sector. While the Group is supportive of the overall direction of the Government's leasehold reform to safeguard consumers from excessive increases, there is a strong case for a very specific exemption for retirement housebuilders. We are seeking swift clarification on this matter. The Government has given no formal indication as to the timeline for full implementation of the measures or the granting of exemptions and the Group is therefore continuing to plan its strategy to mitigate the impact. As outlined in our previous announcement, this is likely to include land price renegotiation, s.106 contribution renegotiation and reviews of our pricing and management fee structure.

The Group entered the year with £13.4m of deferred revenue from freehold reversionary income (FRI) sales already on its balance sheet to be recognised in line with FY18 unit sales and has already exchanged contracts on its H1 FRI sale for c.£11m. This reduces the potential direct impact of any legislative change on the expected FY18 profit to c.£15m.

Outlook

Build activity and first occupations remain on track for the year with c.80 sales releases still expected for FY18 (FY17:52) and first occupations planned to increase to more than 65 (FY17:49). As previously stated, first occupations will be heavily weighted towards H2 in FY18 with only c.15 first occupations in H1 and c.50 expected in H2 (FY17 H1:19, H2:30). The forward order book is now £43m ahead of the prior year, although an increased proportion of these sales relate to H2 completions. As a result, the Group's profits are likely to be more heavily weighted towards H2 than previously guided.

Overall, the trading outlook for FY18 remains in line with market expectations albeit there is now additional uncertainty created by the Government announcement on ground rents.

Board changes

As previously announced, Paul Lester CBE joined the Board on 3 January 2018. Subject to shareholder approval at today's AGM, he will today take over as Chairman from John White whose retirement was announced on 9 November 2017.

Dividend

As previously announced, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 3.6p per share for FY17, which will result in a total dividend for the year of 5.4p per share. Subject to shareholder approval at today's AGM, the dividend will be paid on 1 February 2018 to shareholders that were on the register at 5 January 2018.

McCarthy & Stone will release a trading update for the half year ending 28 February 2018 on Tuesday 6 March 2018.

