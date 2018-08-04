McClatchy : Michael Roehrman Named Executive Editor of The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 3, 2018 -- McClatchy (NYSE American: MNI) promoted Michael Roehrman to Executive Editor of The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com.

'As a seventh-generation Kansan and the third generation of his family to work at The Eagle, Michael has shepherded the tremendous growth of Kansas.com, directing content, strategy and platform distribution,' said Dale Seiwert, General Manager of The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com. 'And after serving as interim editor for the last six months, I'm thrilled for Michael to take the reins officially of The Eagle's digital news transformation.'

Roehrman has been focused on digital transformation for more than two decades. He started his career at The Wichita Eagle as a college student and helped with the launch of what is now Kansas.com in 1996, the largest news site in the state. He has held a variety of positions in The Eagle newsroom, including copy desk chief, publishing editor and senior editor. As Audience editor, he oversaw The Eagle's McClatchy President's Award-winning coverage of the deadly swatting incident in Wichita.

'Michael is the right leader to push The Eagle forward,' said Mike Fannin, Midwest Regional Editor for McClatchy. 'He's an accomplished journalist, and he understands Wichita and its readers well. I'm excited about where his creativity and vision will take this already terrific staff.'

'My priorities are making us more visible and essential in the community and to continue the tremendous growth that Kansas.com has had over the last few years,' Roehrman said. 'I think that's absolutely necessary.'

