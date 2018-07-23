Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McColl's Retail Group PLC    MCLS   GB00BJ3VW957

MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC (MCLS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/23 01:13:08 pm
185 GBp   -11.90%
09:18aMcColl's forecast muted as like-for-like sales drop; shares plung..
RE
08:18aMCCOLL RETAIL : Directorate Change
PU
07/18MCCOLL'S RETAIL : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

McColl's forecast muted as like-for-like sales drop; shares plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 09:18am CEST

(Reuters) - McColl's Retail Group Plc expects full-year core earnings to be flat and posted a drop in first-half like-for-like sales, as supplies were hit after last year's collapse of cigarette wholesaler Palmer & Harvey, sending its shares down 15 percent on Monday.

The British convenience retailer also said Chief Financial Officer Simon Fuller was leaving the company.

The company now expects 2018 full-year adjusted core earnings to be at a similar level to the prior year after a 2.7 percent drop in first-half like-for-like sales.

"During the first half we experienced unprecedented supply chain disruption following the collapse of P&H last November," Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Miller said in a statement.

"This temporary upheaval has inevitably impacted sales and margin performance in the about 700 stores that were formerly supplied by P&H, and has also had knock-on effects on the rest of the estate."

McColl's, which trades from about 1,600 convenience stores and newsagents in Britain, had put in place contingency arrangements, entering into a new short-term supply contract with Nisa in early December.

McColl's also began a new supply partnership with Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, earlier than previously scheduled to supply affected stores with tobacco.

The switch to Morrisons supply in the 1,300 stores has been accelerated and will now be completed in early August, ahead of schedule, the company said on Monday.

Sales performance improved in the second half as supply chain disruptions slowed and as weather conditions brightened.

Like-for-like sales fell 0.8 percent in the seven weeks to July 15.

Total revenue, however, rose 19.2 percent to 601.7 million pounds ($790.5 million) for the 26 weeks ended May 27, as it bought about 300 convenience stores in 2017.

McColl's said it would begin a process to identify a new CFO and Fuller would remain until the appointment of a successor. Fuller is set to take over as finance head of Daily Mirror publisher Reach plc.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC -12.43% 183.906 Delayed Quote.-20.45%
TRINITY MIRROR PLC 0.57% 88 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -0.39% 254.9 Delayed Quote.16.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
09:18aMcColl's forecast muted as like-for-like sales drop; shares plunge
RE
08:18aMCCOLL RETAIL : Directorate Change
PU
07/18MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
05/30MCCOLL RETAIL : Director Declaration
PU
05/10Morrisons quells fears over Sainsbury's-Asda with robust trading
RE
03/25Aldi and Lidl dig deeper into Britain's grocery market
RE
03/25Aldi and Lidl dig deeper into Britain's grocery market
RE
03/14Morrisons targets local suppliers as profit rise​s
RE
02/19MCCOLL RETAIL : recent sales dented by Palmer & Harvey demise
RE
02/19MCCOLL RETAIL : Final Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Semi Year SNAPS - Stocks, Knocks, And Shocks At Half Year 2016 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 241 M
EBIT 2018 34,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 130 M
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
McColl's Retail Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target 45%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jonathan Miller CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Angus James Porter Non-Executive Chairman
David Thomas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Hodge Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC-20.45%307
SYSCO CORPORATION16.91%36 928
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.76%36 398
TESCO23.68%33 123
AHOLD DELHAIZE17.32%31 295
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD13.22%30 181
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.