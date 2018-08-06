McDonald : Hosts National Urban League Conference After Party

McDonald's hosted an outdoor experience After Party during this weekend's National Urban League Conference in Columbus, OH. The event was held on the banks of the Scioto River in downtown Columbus and themed 'Black Forward'. Big Macs, fries and soft drinks were served to the masses from the McRig, alongside a DJ and rockin' dance floor, plenty of comfortable seating to meet and mingle and photo opportunities with Ronald McDonald himself. The crowd of influencers from across the country - including several Ohio elected officials - who thanked McDonald's for hosting celebration and for its leadership in the community.

Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis and local Owner/Operator Gale Hill spoke to attendees of the Welcoming Reception about McDonald's commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company's leadership in providing opportunities from growth under the Arches and the importance of its partnership with the Urban League.