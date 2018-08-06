Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

McDonald : Hosts National Urban League Conference After Party

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

McDonald's hosted an outdoor experience After Party during this weekend's National Urban League Conference in Columbus, OH. The event was held on the banks of the Scioto River in downtown Columbus and themed 'Black Forward'. Big Macs, fries and soft drinks were served to the masses from the McRig, alongside a DJ and rockin' dance floor, plenty of comfortable seating to meet and mingle and photo opportunities with Ronald McDonald himself. The crowd of influencers from across the country - including several Ohio elected officials - who thanked McDonald's for hosting celebration and for its leadership in the community.

Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis and local Owner/Operator Gale Hill spoke to attendees of the Welcoming Reception about McDonald's commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company's leadership in providing opportunities from growth under the Arches and the importance of its partnership with the Urban League.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 20:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
10:56pMCDONALD : Hosts National Urban League Conference After Party
PU
08/05MCDONALD : These Top 10 fast food franchises make the most money in SA - report
AQ
08/05MCDONALD : Otero County Sheriff's Office donates tabs to McDonald House
AQ
08/04Big Mac is favorite burger at McDonald's China
AQ
08/04Big Mac is favorite burger at McDonald's China
AQ
08/04MCDONALD : Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Ga., Chuck Williams column
AQ
08/04MCDONALD : notes 50th anniversary of the Big Mac with commemorative coins
AQ
08/03MCDONALD : Pregnant Canadian woman served toxic cleaning agent instead of coffee..
AQ
08/02MCDONALD : MCDONALDS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/02MCDONALD : Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald'..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:23aTHE ROSE 93 STOCK JULY PORTFOLIO UPD : Delightful Spicy Dividends Up 60.2% From .. 
08/0310 Reasons Apple Hit $1 Trillion - Cramer's Mad Money (8/2/18) 
08/02MCDONALD'S : U.S. Market Will Bounce Back 
08/02McDonald's down 2% amid listeria in France 
08/02MCDONALD'S : Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Income 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 053 M
EBIT 2018 9 075 M
Net income 2018 5 942 M
Debt 2018 28 516 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 20,69
P/E ratio 2019 19,03
EV / Sales 2018 7,18x
EV / Sales 2019 7,34x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-9.24%122 653
YUM BRANDS0.31%26 459
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-12.29%13 760
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL60.28%12 876
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.47.91%11 703
WENDYS CO2.31%4 019
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.