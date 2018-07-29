Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

McDonald : Unveils Collectible, Limited Edition MacCoin to Celebrate 50 Years of the Big Mac

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Global Press Release

United States Press Release

Image Gallery

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, McDonald's unveiled the MacCoin, a limited edition global currency* backed by the internationally iconic Big Mac that fans across the world can get their hands on starting August 2 to share, collect or redeem. Beginning at lunch time on August 2, customers can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants across the U.S., while supplies last. Starting on August 3 through 2018, customers can redeem their MacCoin for a free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. and in more than 50 participating countries.

More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed globally in more than 50 countries while supplies last. These commemorative coins feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac. Each MacCoin design pulls in elements from that time in history, nodding to art, music and pop culture, while the front-side of the MacCoin celebrates the 50thanniversary of the Big Mac. The MacCoin highlights:

  • The '70s, showcasing the decade's flower power
  • The '80s alluding to pop art
  • The '90s defined with bold, abstract shapes
  • The early '00s specifically focusing on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century
  • The '10s MacCoin calling attention to the evolution of communication

In its 50 years, the legendary taste of the Big Mac has helped it achieve universal recognition and a lasting legacy. No matter where they live in the world, Big Mac fans recognize the two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun as the iconic burger with a flavor combination that's just as craveable and delicious as the day it was introduced.

*MacCoin has no cash value and is only redeemable for one free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants through 2018.

Terms & Conditions

Coin is valid for one (1) free Big Mac on a future visit to a participating McDonald's in the United States and other participating countries only. Visit playatmcd.com/BigMac50 for a list of participating countries. Expires 12/31/2018. One-time use. Not valid with any other offer, discount, coupon or combo meal. No cash value. Limit one free Big Mac per person per visit. Coin may not be auctioned, sold, or duplicated in any way. Valid when product served. May not be valid for custom orders. Void where prohibited.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 21:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
11:30pMCDONALD : Unveils Limited Edition MacCoin to Celebrate 50 Years of the Big Mac
AQ
11:22pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleGlobal Press Release - McDonald's Unveils Limited Editi..
PU
11:22pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleUS Press Release - McDonald's Unveils Limited Edition M..
PU
11:22pMCDONALD : Unveils Collectible, Limited Edition MacCoin to Celebrate 50 Years of..
PU
04:47pMCDONALD : For 40 years, Stella's in downtown Billings has served home cooking -..
AQ
01:27pMCDONALD : What is big data?
AQ
07/27LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/27FACEBOOK : Correction to Story on Facebook's Quarterly Results on Wednesday
DJ
07/27MCDONALD : Visits slip, but higher prices help lift McDonald's U.S. sales
AQ
07/27MCDONALD'S, STARBUCKS, DOMINO'S PIZZ : Which has the best app?
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27JACK IN THE BOX : A Dividend Growth Surprise 
07/27WALMART V MCDONALD'S : Better Defense Hold ? 
07/27Economists Foresee Bumper GDP (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/27WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Economists Foresee Bumper GDP 
07/26McDonald's (MCD) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 012 M
EBIT 2018 9 079 M
Net income 2018 5 953 M
Debt 2018 29 169 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 20,84
P/E ratio 2019 19,16
EV / Sales 2018 7,22x
EV / Sales 2019 7,37x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-8.51%122 598
YUM BRANDS-3.26%25 518
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-7.02%13 818
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL63.41%12 417
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.37.97%10 887
WENDYS CO1.77%4 050
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.