McDonald : Unveils Collectible, Limited Edition MacCoin to Celebrate 50 Years of the Big Mac

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, McDonald's unveiled the MacCoin, a limited edition global currency* backed by the internationally iconic Big Mac that fans across the world can get their hands on starting August 2 to share, collect or redeem. Beginning at lunch time on August 2, customers can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants across the U.S., while supplies last. Starting on August 3 through 2018, customers can redeem their MacCoin for a free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. and in more than 50 participating countries.

More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed globally in more than 50 countries while supplies last. These commemorative coins feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac. Each MacCoin design pulls in elements from that time in history, nodding to art, music and pop culture, while the front-side of the MacCoin celebrates the 50thanniversary of the Big Mac. The MacCoin highlights:

The '70s, showcasing the decade's flower power

The '80s alluding to pop art

The '90s defined with bold, abstract shapes

The early '00s specifically focusing on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century

The '10s MacCoin calling attention to the evolution of communication

In its 50 years, the legendary taste of the Big Mac has helped it achieve universal recognition and a lasting legacy. No matter where they live in the world, Big Mac fans recognize the two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun as the iconic burger with a flavor combination that's just as craveable and delicious as the day it was introduced.

*MacCoin has no cash value and is only redeemable for one free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants through 2018.

Terms & Conditions

Coin is valid for one (1) free Big Mac on a future visit to a participating McDonald's in the United States and other participating countries only. Visit playatmcd.com/BigMac50 for a list of participating countries. Expires 12/31/2018. One-time use. Not valid with any other offer, discount, coupon or combo meal. No cash value. Limit one free Big Mac per person per visit. Coin may not be auctioned, sold, or duplicated in any way. Valid when product served. May not be valid for custom orders. Void where prohibited.