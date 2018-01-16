McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ 14th Annual Investor Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq:MGRC), a diversified business to business rental company, today announced that it will participate in the NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets’ 14th Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 29, 2018. McGrath’s President and CEO, Joe Hanna, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Keith Pratt, will present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



Investors will be able to download the management’s presentation and access an archived webcast via the investor relations section of the McGrath Corporation website http://www.mgrc.com/investors.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, and www.nobleconference.com. You will require a Microsoft SilverLight viewer (a free download from the presentation link) to participate. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

About McGrath RentCorp

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company with four rental divisions. Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs in California, Texas, Florida, and the Mid-Atlantic from Washington D.C. to Georgia. TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment and is one of the leading rental providers of general purpose and communications test equipment in the Americas. Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids with operations serving key markets throughout the United States. Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage solutions in the California, Texas, Florida, Northern Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia markets. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

ABOUT NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology, transportation & logistics and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York, Boston and St. Louis. In addition to NobleCon - the annual multi-sector investor conference - and the Media, Finance & Investor Program, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Keith E. Pratt

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200