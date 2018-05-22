MCIG’s Supply Division Gross $1.5M Revenue in First Year

Expanding Operations and Services to California and Colorado





JACKSONVILLE, FL, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG), a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce that it’s STARTUP Supply Division reached $1.5M in sales during its first year of operations.



MCIG’s supply division has become the “goto” organization for supplies needed in support of the recreational and medical cannabis movement in Nevada. With a well-developed infrastructure headquartered in Las Vegas, Cannabiz Supply, MCIG’s supply division operational entity, recently expanded operations into Southern California and is currently in the planning stages of opening a Colorado operation. The Cannabis market continues to exceed all expectations since in the USA and worldwide.

Cannabiz Supply has recently entered into negotiations with two of the largest production empires and anticipates becoming their sole source provider in the upcoming months, further entrenching the operations in this blooming market. Cannabiz Supply secured the packaging contract for the Cheech line of craft cannabis.

Charlie Fox, Cannabiz Supply CEO stated, “In addition to outward geographical expansion we continue to multiply our services. Our recent acquisition of labeling equipment to customize jar labels, lids, and bags in order to offer custom short order packaging using generic labels, which has never been done in the industry.” He went on to say, “We have started purchasing and stocking California approved childproof packaging in anticipation of huge demand July 1 when California recreational laws take place. The expectation is the California recreational launch will dwarf the Nevada launch in which we say over a 400% increase in sales overnight.”

MCIG continues to expand its operations with the end goal of being able to operate from seed to flower, flower to extract, extract to production, and production to distribution. Paul Rosenberg, MCIG’s CEO stated, “Our partnership with Cannabiz Supply is a positive and strategic endeavor in MCIG achieving its short term and long-term goals.”

About MCIG Group ( MCIG )

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. ( MCIG ) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry.

For more information visit our websites:

https://www.mciggroup.com/

https://www.facebook.com/mCigInc/

https://twitter.com/mciginc

Cannabiz Supply

Cannabiz Supply is your one stop shop for every item you need to run a successful cannabis business, except the product. We supply hard goods, office supplies, labels, production supplies and equipment, custom and generic bags, custom and generic packaging, private label or generic vape pens and supplies for all sectors of the cannabis industry.

For more information on Cannabiz Supply visit our website:

www.cannabizsupply.com

Contact: [email protected]

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company’s products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact: Paul Rosenberg CEO [email protected]