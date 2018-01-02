Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION (MCK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

McKesson : Improving Infection Prevention in Long-Term Care Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:20pm CET

Nearly 400,000 patients in long-term care facilities die from healthcare-association infections (HAIs) each year. New federal patient safety requirements now require facilities to do more than ever to get that number under control.

Complying with the new requirements and implementing effective infection control measures were the subject of a recent webinar from McKesson Medical-Surgical and Pathway Health, a Lake Elmo, Minn.-based long-term care consulting firm.

Susan LaGrange, Pathway Health's director of education, was the lead presenter during the webinar, 'Infection Prevention and Control: Updates, Antibiotic Stewardship and Quality Results.'

During her presentation, LaGrange discussed the important takeaways from the new requirements, which are part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' new survey process for long-term care facilities. The CMS mandated the new survey process through the agency's final Reform of Requirements for Long-Term Care Facilities regulations issued in November 2016.

The most important thing long-term care facilities need to remember is 'must means must,' LaGrange repeatedly said during her presentation. When the CMS says facilities 'must' do something to comply with the new requirements, it's not optional, she emphasized.

New or updated performance measures focus on infection prevention and control

LaGrange said long-term care facilities should train their sights on six new or updated 'F-Tags' that CMS surveyors will use during their new survey process. The survey results determine a facility's eligibility to accept and care for Medicare and Medicaid patients. F-Tags are criteria by which the surveyors measure a facility's ability to provide safe, high-quality care to residents.

The six new or updated F-Tags that LaGrange said are associated with infection control are:

  • F880: Infection Control
  • F881: Antibiotic Stewardship Program
  • F882: Infection Preventionist
  • F883: Influenza and Pneumococcal Immunizations
  • F690: Urinary Incontinence
  • F757: Unnecessary Drugs

Updates to infection control requirements expand facilities' responsibilities

LaGrange said the CMS updated F880, the primary infection control measure, in at least four significant ways that will affect long-term care facilities:

1. A facility must establish an infection prevention and control program, not just an infection control program. By adding 'prevention' to the F-Tag requirement, the CMS is making facilities responsible for stopping infections before they start, not simply stopping them from spreading after they start.

2. A facility's system for preventing and controlling infections must be based on a facility-wide assessment, not just a limited assessment of specific physical areas, types of patients, practices or caregivers. The system needs to cover every aspect of a facility's operations, from residents to staff to visitors.

3. A facility must have a system for recording incidents under its infection prevention and control program and the corrective actions taken in response. Facilities must document when infections occur and what facilities did to prevent them in the future. Surveyors will be looking at that documentation as part of their review.

4. A facility must conduct an annual review of its expanded infection prevention and control program. It should evaluate the effectiveness of the program. And it should modify or update the program as necessary based on that annual evaluation.

The intent of the updates to F880, according to LaGrange, is to 'prevent, recognize and control the onset of infection to the extent possible.'

Antibiotic stewardship required as part of infection prevention protocols

Another major change facing long-term care facilities is antibiotic stewardship, according to LaGrange. Under F881, facilities are now required to have antibiotic stewardship programs as components of their expanded infection prevention and control programs.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology defines antibiotic stewardship as 'a coordinated program that promotes the appropriate use of antimicrobials (including antibiotics), improves patient outcomes, reduces microbial resistance, and decreases the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms.'

At a minimum, the new safety rules require long-term care facilities to have protocols in place to guide antibiotic use and to have a system in place to monitor antibiotic use.

To comply with the requirement and build a comprehensive antibiotic stewardship program, LaGrange said, facilities should adopt and adhere to the seven core elements of an antibiotic stewardship program for nursing homes, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • Leadership commitment
  • Accountability
  • Drug expertise
  • Action
  • Tracking
  • Reporting
  • Education

Leadership commitment means adopting policies and procedures, writing and assigning job descriptions, identifying and executing an effective communication system and leading culture change, LaGrange said.

'All of these efforts assist the facility with oversight of proper and safe antibiotic use,' she said.

Leadership strategies to improve compliance with the new infection control requirements

LaGrange cited a number of actions long-term care leaders can take to help their facilities comply with the new and updated infection prevention and control requirements.

According to LaGrange, long-term care leaders should:

  • Know and use the best national tools to help them identify opportunities to improve their facilities' quality-of-care and compliance systems
  • Know and use the appropriate state-specific infection control resources, including memos, directives, communicable disease reporting requirements and health department contacts
  • Conduct a comprehensive review of their current infection prevention and control programs, including policies and procedures, forms and systems, tracking mechanisms, surveillance documentation and training for staff, residents and visitors
  • Create a core, interdisciplinary team responsible for infection prevention and control, including representatives from nursing, dietary, housekeeping, laundry, maintenance and social services
  • Meet regularly with medical directors and pharmacy consultants to review and discuss regulations, policies and procedures, practitioner education, hospital admissions and transfers and diagnostic concerns

Long-term care leaders who follow these practices will put their facilities in a position to not only comply with all the new requirements, but also deliver safer care to patients and reduce the number of HAIs and HAI-related deaths suffered by residents.

Related: Learn more about McKesson's infection prevention resources and products for extended-care facilities

McKesson Corporation published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:19:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCKESSON CORPORATION
05:20p MCKESSON : Top Five Health System Pharmacy Trends to Watch in 2018
05:20p MCKESSON : Improving Infection Prevention in Long-Term Care Facilities
2017 MCKESSON : BenchmarkPortal Certifies McKesson Specialty Health's Third Party Log..
2017 MCKESSON : BenchmarkPortal Certifies McKesson Specialty Health's Third Party Log..
2017 MCKESSON CORPORATION : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
2017 MCKESSON : Announces Departure of James Beer EVP and CFO Appoints Internal Succe..
2017 MCKESSON CORPORATION : to Present at 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferen..
2017 MCKESSON CORPORATION : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
2017 MCKESSON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
2017 Amplify Snack Brands and Akamai soar while McKesson slips
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 MCKESSON : Is This Pharmaceutical Distributor A Buy?
2017 DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 12/18 : Stkl, prgx, psec, mck, omf
2017 McKesson finance chief bids adieu
2017 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : All Eyes On The Tax Bill
2017 DEA disappointed with DOJ's deal with McKesson in opioid distribution case
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 206 B
EBIT 2018 3 661 M
Net income 2018 1 287 M
Debt 2018 4 534 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 22,67
P/E ratio 2019 15,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 32 512 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MCK | US58155Q1031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 172 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Hammergren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Beer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen D. McElligott Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Marie L. Knowles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION0.00%32 512
CVS HEALTH0.00%73 442
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE0.00%71 920
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO0.00%42 274
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP.0.00%20 024
CARDINAL HEALTH INC0.00%19 313
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.