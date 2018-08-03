McPherson : Notice of Full Year 2018 Results Webcast

105 Vanessa Street

Kingsgrove NSW 2208

McPherson's Limited

Australia

Locked Bag 5018

Kingsgrove NSW 1480

Telephone: +61 2 9370 8000

Facsimile: +61 2 9370 8090

ASX / Media Release

(ASX: MCP)

3 August 2018

Notice of Full Year 2018 Results Webcast

McPherson's Limited (MCP) is scheduled to release its FY18 results to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday 22 August 2018.

The full year results will be presented by Laurie McAllister, Managing Director and Paul Witheridge, Chief Financial Officer via webcast on 22 August 2018.

Webcast Date: Wednesday 22 August 2018

Time: 11:00 am AEST

Duration: 1 hour to 12.00 pm AEST

Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4695/

Investor and media enquiries or for further information please contact:

Cannings Strategic Communications

Renée Bertuch +61 409 550 389 or +61 2 8284 9990 [email protected]

About McPherson's

McPherson's, established in 1860, is a leading supplier of health, beauty, household and personal care products in Australasia, with operations in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. McPherson's markets and distributes beauty care, hair care, skin care and fragrance product ranges, kitchen essentials such as baking paper, cling wrap and aluminium foil, and personal care items such as facial wipes, cotton pads and foot comfort products.

McPherson's manages some significant brands for agency partners such as Trilogy skincare; however, the majority of revenue is derived from the company's diversified portfolio of owned market-leading brands, including Manicare, Lady Jayne, Dr. LeWinn's, A'kin, Swisspers, Moosehead, Maseur and Multix.