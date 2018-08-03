McPherson : Notice of Full Year 2018 Results Webcast

105 Vanessa Street
ASX / Media Release
(ASX: MCP)
3 August 2018
Notice of Full Year 2018 Results Webcast
McPherson's Limited (MCP) is scheduled to release its FY18 results to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday 22 August 2018.
The full year results will be presented by Laurie McAllister, Managing Director and Paul Witheridge, Chief Financial Officer via webcast on 22 August 2018.
Webcast Date: Wednesday 22 August 2018
Time: 11:00 am AEST
Duration: 1 hour to 12.00 pm AEST
Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4695/
Investor and media enquiries or for further information please contact:
Cannings Strategic Communications
Renée Bertuch +61 409 550 389 or +61 2 8284 9990 [email protected]
