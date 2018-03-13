McPhy Energy : McPhy joins the Hydrogen Council

Press release

McPhy joins the Hydrogen Council

a worldwide initiative to accelerate the massive deployment of hydrogen

La Motte-Fanjas, March 13, 2018 - 5:45pm - McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartiment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) a specialist in hydrogen production, storage and distribution equipment, joins the partners of the Hydrogen Council. Bringing together 23 leading multinationals from the automobile, energy and gas industries, as well as 15 dynamic players from across the hydrogen value chain, the Hydrogen Council is dedicated to fostering the role of hydrogen technologies in the global energy transition.

Pascal Mauberger, McPhy's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Hydrogen is a market with considerable potential. Over the last few years, we have witnessed a revolution in its use. In 10 years, McPhy has positioned itself as a leading company in this promising sector, developing advanced technologies and accruing from a very early stage outstanding references in the markets and geographic areas that drive growth. At the beginning of what is promising to be a new era, our technologies and industrial infrastructure are ready for the "scale up" that was predicted in the study conducted by the Hydrogen Council "Hydrogen, Scaling Up"."

18% of final energy demand

6 Gt annual CO2 abatement

$2.5 tr annual sales (hydrogen and equipment)

30 m jobs created

"Our vision for hydrogen in 2050" | Source : Hydrogen Council, IEA, ETP Hydrogen and Fuel Cells CBS, National Energy Outlook 2016

The Hydrogen Council, a long-term ambition and a vision

for the large-scale deployment of hydrogen

In the first global initiative of its kind, the Hydrogen Council is determined to position hydrogen among the key solutions of the energy transition. The Council brings together 38 companies driven by a united vision and long-term ambition for clean hydrogen. These leaders have the ambition to work with and provide recommendations to a number of key stakeholders such as policy makers, investors, international agencies and civil society to accelerate the large-scale deployment of these innovative technologies.

McPhy, 10 years of experience in the deployment of hydrogen,

working for clean energy and the decarbonization of the economy

A forerunner in hydrogen technology working for energy transition, McPhy deploys worldwide its solutions for the industry, mobility and energy sectors.

In a decade, this European SME has developed its centers of excellence in France, Italy and Germany; and has placed itself at the forefront of technological innovation, as witnessed by outstanding references.

"In the very favorable context of the massive deployment of hydrogen, we are delighted and proud to join the ranks of the Hydrogen Council as a "supporting member". It's a great opportunity for us to work with our peers in the large-scale deployment of the technologies and uses of #CleanEnergy hydrogen," concludes Pascal Mauberger.

About McPhy

In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production, storage and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the deployment of clean hydrogen throughout the world.

Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility and industrial hydrogen markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients. These solutions are tailored to our client applications: renewable energy surplus storage and valorization, fuel cell car refueling, raw material for industrial sites.

As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany).

The company's international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy's innovative hydrogen solutions.

McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).

@McPhyEnergy







About the Hydrogen Council

Launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in early 2017, the Hydrogen Council is a first-of-its-kind global CEO initiative to foster the role of hydrogen technologies in the global energy transition. Current members include 23 leading multinationals - 3M, Air Liquide, Alstom, Anglo American, Audi, BMW GROUP, China Energy, Daimler, ENGIE, General Motors, Great Wall Motors, Honda, Hyundai Motor, Iwatani, ZXTG, Kawasaki, Plastic Omnium, Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil, The Linde Group, Total, Toyota and Weichai - as well as 15 dynamic players from across the value chain - Ballard, Faber Industries, Faurecia, First Element Fuel (True Zero), Gore, Hexagon, Hydrogenics, Marubeni, McPhy, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co, NEL, Plug Power, Toyota Tsusho and Vopak. The coalition collectively represents total revenues of over € 1.6 trillion and close to 2,5 million jobs around the world. The Hydrogen Council has published two studies to date, How hydrogen empowers the energy transition (January 2017) exploring the role of hydrogen in the energy y transition, including its potential, recent achievements, and challenges to its deployment and Hydrogen, scaling up (November 2017) presenting the first comprehensive vision of the long-term potential of hydrogen and a roadmap for deployment.

To find out more: www.hydrogencouncil.com

« Hydrogen, scaling up », The Hydrogen Council, Nov. 2017 Company figures from financial years 2015 to 2017.

