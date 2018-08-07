MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

Log in
08/07/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Press Release  Regulated information  7 August 2018, 7.00 p.m. CET

HERSTAL, BELGIUM and IRVINE, CA - August 7, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), announced that it received on August 3, 2018 the following notification of significant shareholdings in accordance with the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act").

Capfi Delen Asset Management NV (acting as a person that notifies alone) notified MDxHealth of the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights in MDxHealth, as a result of which, as at July 24, 2018, its participation in MDxHealth decreased below the threshold of 5% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

It follows from the notification that Capfi Delen Asset Management NV as at July 24, 2018 owns 2,987,836 shares of MDxHealth, representing 4.98% of the 59,939,289 currently outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Previously, Capfi Delen Asset Management NV had notified that it owned 3,425,000 shares of MDxHealth.

The notification specifies that Capfi Delen Asset Management NV benefits from the exemption of Article 11 of the Belgian Transparancy Act, and that it is ultimately controlled by Stichting Aministratiekantoor "Het Torentje". The full chain of undertakings controlling Capfi Delen Asset Management NV is set out in an annex to the transparency notification, available on the website of MDxHealth.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

About MDxHealth®
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealthfacebook.com/mdxhealth 
and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information: 
Jean-Marc Roelandt CFO                              Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown
MDxHealth                                                      Consilium Strategic Communications
US: +1 949 812 6979                                      UK: +44 20 3709 5700
BE: +32 4 257 70 21              
[email protected]                                     [email protected]

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication
Leon Melens
NL: +31 6 538 16 427
[email protected]

Important information
The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MDxHealth (R) via Globenewswire
