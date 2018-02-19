Mears : announces innovative new partnership with Wandle

Mears has entered into an innovative eight-year partnership with Wandle to support the housing association's in-house repairs team.
The contract, worth £24m, will see us providing technical support, expertise and access to our supply chain, while Wandle's repairs service and staff members will continue to be managed in-house by the housing association.
We have been working with Wandle over the past 18 months to establish their repairs service, and were chosen for this longer-term partnership following a rigorous, one-year selection process which involved residents, staff and independent experts.
Chief Executive, David Miles, said:
'I am delighted that our relationship with Wandle is to continue with the award of this exciting and innovative 8-year contract. We know Wandle's team well: they are great people to work with - all determined to do a good job for their residents.
'This innovative partnership represents an interesting new way of working. Wandle gets to retain its in-house team, building on the relationships they already have with tenants, and at the same time benefit from our experience, systems and processes, and purchasing power. I am confident this will drive improvements and efficiencies for Wandle and, ultimately, an excellent maintenance service for residents.'
