MEARS GROUP PLC
News 
News

Mears : announces innovative new partnership with Wandle

02/19/2018 | 12:51pm CET

Mears has entered into an innovative eight-year partnership with Wandle to support the housing association's in-house repairs team.

The contract, worth £24m, will see us providing technical support, expertise and access to our supply chain, while Wandle's repairs service and staff members will continue to be managed in-house by the housing association.

We have been working with Wandle over the past 18 months to establish their repairs service, and were chosen for this longer-term partnership following a rigorous, one-year selection process which involved residents, staff and independent experts.

Chief Executive, David Miles, said:

'I am delighted that our relationship with Wandle is to continue with the award of this exciting and innovative 8-year contract. We know Wandle's team well: they are great people to work with - all determined to do a good job for their residents.

'This innovative partnership represents an interesting new way of working. Wandle gets to retain its in-house team, building on the relationships they already have with tenants, and at the same time benefit from our experience, systems and processes, and purchasing power. I am confident this will drive improvements and efficiencies for Wandle and, ultimately, an excellent maintenance service for residents.'

Mears Group plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:50:08 UTC.

