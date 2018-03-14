Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medallion Financial Corp    MFIN

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP (MFIN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Medallion Financial Corp. : Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN) announced today that, through a special purpose subsidiary, it has renewed for an additional nine months its credit facility agreement with DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (“DZ Bank”) as Agent for the lender, Autobahn Funding Company LLC.

“We are pleased to complete this latest extension of our credit facility, secured by medallion loans, with our partners at DZ Bank and continue to appreciate their ongoing long-term support, as well as that of our other banking partners,” stated Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion Financial.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned portfolio company, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. The Company and its subsidiaries have lent approximately $7 billion to small businesses.

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, and growth. Medallion Financial’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors,” in Medallion Financial’s 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP
04:01pMEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit Facility
BU
03/09MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
03/08MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results ..
AQ
03/08MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ : MFIN) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
03/08MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/08MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Propos..
BU
03/02MEDALLION FINANCIAL : posts 4Q profit
AQ
03/01MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
03/01MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
BU
02/28MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13MEDALLION : Three Potential Catalysts For This Deep Value Stock 
03/02Medallion Financial (MFIN) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/01Medallion Financial misses by $0.10, beats on revenue 
03/01FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (03/01/2018) 
01/11FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 461,00
P/E ratio 2019 177,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 112 M
Chart MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Medallion Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MFIN | US5839281061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alvin Murstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew M. Murstein President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Larry D. Hall Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lowell P. Weicker Independent Director
Henry L. Aaron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP31.73%112
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-5.66%7 801
TOKYO CENTURY CORP18.72%6 473
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-2.20%5 598
GRENKE AG13.06%4 955
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD-6.16%4 773
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.