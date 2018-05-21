Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Medica Group PLC    MGP   GB00BYV24996

MEDICA GROUP PLC (MGP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medica : Notification of Major Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:10am CEST

Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 21 May 2018 10:03

RNS Number : 7116O

Medica Group PLC 21 May 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Prudential plc group of companies

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/05/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/05/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

5.96% 111,111,114

Total

number of

voting

rights of

issuervii

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP0.002 GB00BYV24996

6,627,412

5.96%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,627,412

5.96%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Prudential plc (Parent Company)

5.96%

0.00%

5.96%

M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc)

5.96%

0.00%

5.96%

M&G Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)

5.96%

0.00%

5.96%

M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited)

5.96%

0.00%

5.96%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

18 May 2018

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or

visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLGCGDUGGDBGIB

Disclaimer

Medica Group plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDICA GROUP PLC
11:10aMEDICA : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
05/20MEDICA : More found health coverage via small groups in Minnesota last year
AQ
05/15MEDICA : sees enrollment jump in ACA markets
AQ
05/07MEDICA : Ridgeview Medical Center hires first chief medical officer
AQ
05/06MEDICA : Health plans in Minnesota lost less on Medicaid in 2017
AQ
04/30MEDICA : Next stop… King Power Stadium, Leicester
PU
04/28TERUMO : Supply and Delivery of Various Medical Supplies
AQ
04/27MEDICA : Amendments to Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/25MEDICA : Notice of Annual Report and AGM
PU
04/18MEDICA : Super Specialty Hospital saves toddler
AQ
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 39,3 M
EBIT 2018 10,5 M
Net income 2018 7,80 M
Finance 2018 0,51 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 18,65
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart MEDICA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Medica Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MGP | GB00BYV24996 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MEDICA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,97  GBP
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Graham Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Roy Davis Independent Chairman
Sarah Burns Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Leonard Lee CFO, Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Stephen Griffith Davies Director, Medical Director & Responsible Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICA GROUP PLC-36.56%200
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP--.--%2 413
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC.8.13%1 741
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLGY CO LTD-6.71%1 262
ANALOGIC CORPORATION0.00%1 047
VIEWORKS CO.,LTD--.--%339
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.