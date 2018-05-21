Medica : Notification of Major Holdings

Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 21 May 2018 10:03

RNS Number : 7116O

Medica Group PLC 21 May 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Prudential plc group of companies City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/05/2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/05/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

5.96% 111,111,114

Total

number of

voting

rights of

issuervii

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) ORD GBP0.002 GB00BYV24996 6,627,412 5.96% SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,627,412 5.96%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Prudential plc (Parent Company) 5.96% 0.00% 5.96% M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc) 5.96% 0.00% 5.96% M&G Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) 5.96% 0.00% 5.96% M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited) 5.96% 0.00% 5.96% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 18 May 2018

