Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Fully Launches Payment System, Establishments May Now Enroll

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTC:REFG), a Nevada corporation that specializes in state-of-the-art financial services structured to serve the medical cannabis and banking industry, announced today that state licensed marijuana establishments may sign up via its website for its banking and financial processing system. The company, which has been working with targeted establishments, has now made its services available to the entire industry.



“This fully concludes our transition from development stage and government relations to revenue stage,” said Jeremy Roberts, CEO of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions. “We’re excited to bring our services to the industry and to bring increased value to our shareholders.”

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions was developed to solve the major problem in state-sanctioned marijuana: banking and cashless payments. Green offers clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows consumers to buy items using US currency and will soon allow Bitcoin.

“As we’ve stated in previous announcements, we continue to believe our best-in-class security, regulatory compliance and pricing give us a huge competitive advantage,” added Mr. Roberts. “Today, the banking and financial processing problems in the state sanctioned cannabis industry are no more.”

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions: Our mission is to provide end-to-end management, across multiple management systems, for medicinal marijuana operations. Many medicinal marijuana companies have experienced such rapid growth that they are finding it difficult to manage all aspects of their operation. In order to become a successful and compliant medicinal marijuana operation, effective management must depend on many different systems. REFG solves the fragmentation problem by identifying tools that are important to dispensaries, and customizing those tools specifically to the industry. We strive to create awareness within the medicinal marijuana industry and to develop an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable business while increasing shareholder value. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.take.green

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of REFG to be materially different from the statements made herein.

