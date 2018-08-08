Medical Developments International : Capital Raising – Placement and Share Purchase Plan

8 August 2018
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Capital Raising - Placement and Share Purchase Plan
1. Placement
Medical Developments International (ASX: MVP) (Company) is pleased to advise that it has today successfully secured a placement of 4,250,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a number of sophisticated and wholesale investors at a price of $4.00 per share, raising $17m (before costs) (Placement).
The new shares to be issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing MVP fully paid ordinary shares on issue. The Placement was conducted in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
The expected date of issue of the securities is Tuesday, 14 August 2018.
For the full release, please click on the link: MVP - ASX Announcement - Capital Raising_ Placement and SPP
