Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Medical Developments International Ltd    MVP   AU000000MVP2

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD (MVP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medical Developments International : Capital Raising – Placement and Share Purchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 02:12am CEST

8 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Raising - Placement and Share Purchase Plan

1. Placement

Medical Developments International (ASX: MVP) (Company) is pleased to advise that it has today successfully secured a placement of 4,250,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a number of sophisticated and wholesale investors at a price of $4.00 per share, raising $17m (before costs) (Placement).

The new shares to be issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing MVP fully paid ordinary shares on issue. The Placement was conducted in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

The expected date of issue of the securities is Tuesday, 14 August 2018.

For the full release, please click on the link: MVP - ASX Announcement - Capital Raising_ Placement and SPP

Disclaimer

Medical Developments International Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 00:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTER
02:12aMEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Capital Raising – Placement and Share..
PU
08/02MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : "Inhaler Device For Inhalable Liquids" in P..
AQ
07/25MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : USA Update
PU
07/16MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Penthrox approved in Italy, The Czech Repub..
PU
06/25MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Penthrox approved in Portugal and Switzerla..
PU
05/29MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : MVP signs exclusive Distribution Deal for I..
PU
04/10MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Penthrox is approved in Canada
PU
03/02MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/20MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Stage II success for new manufacturing tech..
PU
02/12MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : MVP signs major deal with Walgreens in the ..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 28,3 M
EBIT 2019 6,30 M
Net income 2019 2,80 M
Debt 2019 8,40 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 84,17
P/E ratio 2020 44,89
EV / Sales 2019 8,75x
EV / Sales 2020 5,60x
Capitalization 239 M
Chart MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Medical Developments International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,87  AUD
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Stewart Sharman Chief Executive Officer
David John Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Courtney Director-Research & Operations
Maggie Oh Director-Scientific Affairs
Allan Donald McCallum Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD-43.50%177
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.56%354 097
PFIZER11.93%240 066
NOVARTIS0.70%212 907
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.05%212 023
MERCK AND COMPANY17.68%178 152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.