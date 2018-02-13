Log in
Medidata : Aperio Adds Medidata Edge eTMF and CTMS in Expansion Agreement

02/13/2018 | 11:31pm CET

Leading clinical research organization moves to the industry’s only unified platform to maximize efficiencies and outcomes

Aperio, a leading clinical research organization (CRO) formerly known as iNNO Clinical Outcomes, has expanded its use of the Medidata Clinical Cloud ® platform to include Edge eTMF and Edge CTMS, Medidata announced today. By unifying its CTMS and eTMF on the same platform, Aperio can unify its content, workflows and data for all aspects of its research – starting with study planning, all the way through study close.

The eTMF deal represents a replacement of one of Medidata’s important competitors, while the CTMS agreement is a replacement of Aperio’s own legacy CTMS system. This agreement also is an expansion of their earlier deployment of Rave Coder and Medidata Rave®, the world’s leading solution for capturing, managing and reporting patient data.

“We selected Medidata for our EDC, eTMF and CTMS solutions because we wanted a platform that could provide us a single source of truth with excellent reporting capabilities allowing us to provide transparency to our sponsors.” said Faye Woolf, CEO of Aperio. “Having a partnership with a technology company whose foundation is EDC was a critical factor. Medidata has systematically grown clinical software solutions around this great technology with proven processes for implementation.” On the relationship of Medidata and Aperio, Faye explained that “Corporately we’re new to the Medidata partnership, but our staff have been using it extensively for years with great success.”

Expanding the use of Medidata’s unified solutions will enable Aperio to streamline their clinical operations by managing all study data and documents in a single secure platform. Medidata’s Clinical Cloud, the industry’s leading unified platform, will enable Aperio to manage their entire end-to-end clinical process in a consistent and secure platform thereby accelerating clinical development while dramatically reducing their trial cost and risk.

“Aperio’s decision to add our eTMF and CTMS solutions to their platform is a reflection of the unique value that we are bringing to our customers and partners who recognize the importance of unifying those solutions on one platform,” said Michael Pray, executive vice president of global sales at Medidata. “CROs are facing more pressure than ever to quickly start up their studies and effectively manage the trial process. If an organization has CTMS and wishes to add eTMF capabilities, or vice versa, the smartest approach is to unify both on a single platform to achieve these goals.”

About Medidata

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

About Aperio Clinical Outcomes

Aperio Clinical Outcomes provides full, customizable clinical research services across multiple therapeutic areas. Dedicated to transparent interactions with clients, Aperio also offers consulting services in Quality Assurance, Strategic Resourcing, and practical application of the latest Clinical Trial Technology.

In an industry flooded with data, metrics and technology, Aperio remains steadfastly focused on the most important part of the process: people. From start-up to close out and every point in between, Aperio works with its partners to deliver outcomes that will improve patient care and save lives.

Aperio Clinical Outcomes.
We make it clear.


© Business Wire 2018
