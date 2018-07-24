Log in
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
Medidata : Novartis Partners with SHYFT to Support its Digital Transformation

07/24/2018

Agreement accelerates Novartis’ ability to use data and digital to transform commercial models, ensuring more meaningful interactions with healthcare providers

SHYFT Analytics, a Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) company, announced today that Novartis has selected its Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences to support the commercialization of key therapies in Europe.

Novartis will use the following SHYFT solutions:

  • STRATA Data Platform to aggregate and manage a growing number of third party and proprietary commercial data sources
  • LUMEN Insights Platform to deliver intuitively-designed analytics to drive the “next-best-actions” for commercial teams

Together, these solutions simplify and accelerate the aggregation, assimilation, and analysis of scores of disparate data sets that inform commercial sales and medical education programs.

“Pharma companies are acutely aware of the tremendous demands on healthcare professionals’ time. Every minute is important, and every interaction we have with a healthcare professional must be efficient, relevant, and impactful,” said Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer at Novartis. “Medidata and SHYFT have come together in a way that allows us to share data and insights seamlessly across our Clinical Development and Commercial teams. We are committed to reimagining medicine with data and digital, and this technology helps us do that by supporting our Pharma sales reps with intelligence-driven ‘next-best-actions’ so they can make the 100,000 interactions they have with HCPs every day as personalized and meaningful as possible.”

Novartis’ new partnership with SHYFT extends its existing collaboration with Medidata in support of its clinical trials and commercialization programs. Medidata and SHYFT provide the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences, an end-to-end data and analytics solution that empowers life sciences organizations to close the loop between clinical and commercial insights and accelerate their digital transformation.

“Novartis is leading the charge on accelerating value and optimizing outcomes in life sciences because they approach innovation with the care, forethought, and agility typically found in much smaller organizations,” said Zack King, EVP Medidata and President of SHYFT. “We are thrilled about our role in Novartis’ path toward digital transformation and are honored to partner with them as they take on some of the biggest global challenges in healthcare.”

About SHYFT

SHYFT Analytics, a Medidata company, is the leading platform for commercial and real-world data analytics with products designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industry. SHYFT’s data analytics platform is the most efficient and scalable way to transform massive amounts of complex healthcare data into on-demand clinical and commercial insight. SHYFT is headquartered in Boston with offices in San Francisco and New York City. Learn more about SHYFT at www.shyftanalytics.com, or follow the company on Twitter @SHYFTAnalytics or LinkedIn.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences with the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com


© Business Wire 2018
