Medidata : Novartis Partners with SHYFT to Support its Digital Transformation

SHYFT
Analytics, a Medidata
Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) company, announced today that Novartis has
selected its Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences to support the
commercialization of key therapies in Europe.
Novartis will use the following SHYFT solutions:
-
STRATA Data Platform to aggregate and manage a growing number of third
party and proprietary commercial data sources
-
LUMEN Insights Platform to deliver intuitively-designed analytics to
drive the “next-best-actions” for commercial teams
Together, these solutions simplify and accelerate the aggregation,
assimilation, and analysis of scores of disparate data sets that inform
commercial sales and medical education programs.
“Pharma companies are acutely aware of the tremendous demands on
healthcare professionals’ time. Every minute is important, and every
interaction we have with a healthcare professional must be efficient,
relevant, and impactful,” said Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer at
Novartis. “Medidata and SHYFT have come together in a way that allows us
to share data and insights seamlessly across our Clinical Development
and Commercial teams. We are committed to reimagining medicine with data
and digital, and this technology helps us do that by supporting our
Pharma sales reps with intelligence-driven ‘next-best-actions’ so they
can make the 100,000 interactions they have with HCPs every day as
personalized and meaningful as possible.”
Novartis’ new partnership with SHYFT extends its existing collaboration
with Medidata in support of its clinical trials and commercialization
programs. Medidata and SHYFT provide the Intelligent Platform for Life
Sciences, an end-to-end data and analytics solution that empowers life
sciences organizations to close the loop between clinical and commercial
insights and accelerate their digital transformation.
“Novartis is leading the charge on accelerating value and optimizing
outcomes in life sciences because they approach innovation with the
care, forethought, and agility typically found in much smaller
organizations,” said Zack King, EVP Medidata and President of SHYFT. “We
are thrilled about our role in Novartis’ path toward digital
transformation and are honored to partner with them as they take on some
of the biggest global challenges in healthcare.”
About SHYFT
SHYFT Analytics, a Medidata company, is the leading platform for
commercial and real-world data analytics with products designed
specifically for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device
industry. SHYFT’s data analytics platform is the most efficient and
scalable way to transform massive amounts of complex healthcare data
into on-demand clinical and commercial insight. SHYFT is headquartered
in Boston with offices in San Francisco and New York City. Learn more
about SHYFT at www.shyftanalytics.com,
or follow the company on Twitter @SHYFTAnalytics or LinkedIn.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences with the
world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by #1
ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
