Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medifast Inc    MED

MEDIFAST INC (MED)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 09:00:00 pm
89.03 USD   -1.26%
09:16pMEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/07MEDIFAST : Pops on Earnings, Sales Beat
AQ
03/06MEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financi..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Medifast, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven, healthy living products and programs, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.48 cash dividend to its stockholders. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on May 8, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2018.

Medifast logo. (PRNewsFoto/Medifast, Inc.)

The Company expects to maintain a program of paying dividends on a quarterly basis.  However, the declaration of dividends in the future is subject to the discretion of the Medifast Board of Directors, who will evaluate the Company's dividend program from time to time based on factors that it deems relevant.

About Medifast®:
Medifast (NYSE: MED) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven, healthy living products and programs. The brand has been recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors since its founding. In 2016, the company announced OPTAVIA®, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches, franchise partners, and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America List in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

MED-F

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These "forward-looking" statements are based on present circumstances and on Medifast's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated.  Such forward-looking statements, including the expected future payment of dividends and any statement of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and Medifast assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.  Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medifast-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-300614929.html

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIFAST INC
09:16pMEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/07MEDIFAST : Pops on Earnings, Sales Beat
AQ
03/06MEDIFAST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
03/06MEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
PR
03/06MEDIFAST INC : Medifast, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/01MEDIFAST : Announces Global Expansion with its Lifestyle Brand, OPTAVIA; Company..
AQ
02/28MEDIFAST, INC. (NYSE : MED) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
02/28MEDIFAST INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28MEDIFAST : Announces Global Expansion with its Lifestyle Brand, OPTAVIA®
PR
02/20MEDIFAST : OPTAVIA® Featured in PEOPLE's Annual Half Their Size Issue
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08BY THE NUMBERS : Profitable Stocks With Reasonable Valuations And Rising Earning.. 
03/07Midday Gainers / Losers (3/7/2018) 
03/06Medifast's (MED) CEO Dan Chard on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/06Medifast beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
03/05Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.