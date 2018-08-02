Log in
MEDIFAST INC (MED)
Medifast Inc : Medifast, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-93F79CC2FEA43.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 412 M
EBIT 2018 59,4 M
Net income 2018 47,4 M
Finance 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 44,25
P/E ratio 2019 34,08
EV / Sales 2018 4,75x
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
Capitalization 2 071 M
Chart MEDIFAST INC
Duration : Period :
Medifast Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIFAST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Chard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. MacDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy G. Robinson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Bill Baker Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Kevin G. Byrnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIFAST INC142.76%2 071
BALCHEM CORPORATION24.96%3 220
BLACKMORES LIMITED-12.86%1 875
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO16.62%1 177
XIWANG FOODSTUFFS CO LTD--.--%1 078
GRAPE KING BIO LTD--.--%1 040
