MEDIOBANCA

MEDIOBANCA (MB)
My previous session
News 
News

CheBanca!: financial statements for year ended 30 June 2018 approved

07/27/2018 | 11:52am CEST

CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting

Financial statements for year ended 30 June 2018 approved

CheBanca! doubles its operating profit

on the back of a differentiating offering model within the Italian market

The human-digital bank for the Current (and Next) Wealth Generation


The human-digital bank …

Launched as a digital bank in 2008 with a focus on deposits and mortgages
Mission then expanded with the enhancement of advisory services
Digital excellence made available to clients from the bank's inception
(acquisition of clients and provision of services) and distribution networks (direct and indirect)
Today CheBanca! is the best bank in Italy for customer experience

… with a highly sustainable business model …

Broad client base (807,000 clients)
The only distribution platform with a genuine omni-channel approach
Revenues diversified by type and source
(net interest income generated from deposit gathering and mortgage lending activities,
fee income from asset management, increasing and 90% of which recurring)
High potential for organic growth (direct network, FAs recruiting)
and via acquisitions with the strategic support of parent company

…for the Current (and Next) Wealth Generation

Product offering already in line with demographic, technology and regulatory trends in progress
Easy, efficient and multi-channel approach for transactional services
Transparent, valuable, fairly priced for investment services ('self' or 'guided')
Enriched by specialist expertise and solidity of the Mediobanca Group

FY 2017-18 results

Distribution strongly enhanced, TFAs growing,

Sound improvement in profitability

Distribution platform enhanced, commercial results developing

New, strongly digital-based CRM to support omni-channel approach
Barclays integration now ended, proprietary structure streamlined and enhanced,
with 111 branches and 416 affluent/premier advisors
FAs network launched, increasing in number from 65 to 226 in the twelve months

Business growing strongly

Total financial assets (TFAs) up 11% Y.o.Y. to €23bn, with €2.2bn in net new money for the year
Mortgages up 8% Y.o.Y., to €8bn, with €1.6bn in new loans for the twelve months

Revenues and operating profit showing solid improvement

Revenues up 7%, to €293m,
well diversified between net interest income (up 3%, to €212m) and fees (up 16%, to €80m)
Costs down 1% (down 7% like-for-like)
Operating profit more than doubled, to €41m

Milan, 27 July 2018

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 09:51:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 360 M
EBIT 2018 1 215 M
Net income 2018 854 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 9,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 7 552 M
Chart MEDIOBANCA
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Massimo Bertolini Secretary & Head-Financial Reporting
Gilberto Benetton Non-Executive Director
Marco Tronchetti Provera Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOBANCA-10.00%8 795
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%392 162
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%315 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%284 023
WELLS FARGO-3.89%283 747
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%242 775
