With reference to the Mediobanca S.p.A. Shareholders' Agreement equivalent to the instance contemplated under Article 122, letter b), of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, involving 252,504,814 shares in Mediobanca, or 28.47% of the company's share capital, the changes that have taken place are as follows:

1 August 2018: sale by Ferrero S.p.A. of 2,861,250 Mediobanca shares (0.32%) to associate company Sereco RE S.A. (Luxembourg), 100%-owned by Ferrero International S.A. (Luxembourg), which at the same time became a Party to the Agreement;

The percentage syndicated to the Agreement fell from 28.49% of the share capital of Mediobanca to 28.47% due to capital increases in connection with the exercise of stock options.

Essential up-to-date information is available to the public for consultation at www.mediobanca.com.

Milan, 4 August 2018