With reference to the Mediobanca S.p.A. Shareholders' Agreement equivalent to the instance contemplated under Article 122, letter b), of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, involving 252,504,814 shares in Mediobanca, or 28.47% of the company's share capital, the changes that have taken place are as follows:
-
1 August 2018: sale by Ferrero S.p.A. of 2,861,250 Mediobanca shares (0.32%) to associate company Sereco RE S.A. (Luxembourg), 100%-owned by Ferrero International S.A. (Luxembourg), which at the same time became a Party to the Agreement;
-
The percentage syndicated to the Agreement fell from 28.49% of the share capital of Mediobanca to 28.47% due to capital increases in connection with the exercise of stock options.
Essential up-to-date information is available to the public for consultation at www.mediobanca.com.
Milan, 4 August 2018
Disclaimer
Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 05:10:01 UTC