MEDIOBANCA
End-of-day quote - 08/03
8.826 EUR   +1.64%
08/04/2018 | 07:11am CEST - MEDIOBANCA : S.p.A. Shareholders' Agreement
PU
08/03Mediobanca to buy stake in Indonesia's BFI Finance
RE
07/31MEDIOBANCA : Annual results
CO
Mediobanca : S.p.A. Shareholders’ Agreement

08/04/2018 | 07:11am CEST

With reference to the Mediobanca S.p.A. Shareholders' Agreement equivalent to the instance contemplated under Article 122, letter b), of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, involving 252,504,814 shares in Mediobanca, or 28.47% of the company's share capital, the changes that have taken place are as follows:

  • 1 August 2018: sale by Ferrero S.p.A. of 2,861,250 Mediobanca shares (0.32%) to associate company Sereco RE S.A. (Luxembourg), 100%-owned by Ferrero International S.A. (Luxembourg), which at the same time became a Party to the Agreement;
  • The percentage syndicated to the Agreement fell from 28.49% of the share capital of Mediobanca to 28.47% due to capital increases in connection with the exercise of stock options.

Essential up-to-date information is available to the public for consultation at www.mediobanca.com.

Milan, 4 August 2018

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 05:10:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 451 M
EBIT 2019 1 219 M
Net income 2019 804 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
P/E ratio 2020 9,07
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 7 829 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Massimo Bertolini Secretary & Head-Financial Reporting
Gilberto Benetton Non-Executive Director
Marco Tronchetti Provera Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOBANCA-6.70%9 022
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%393 796
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%316 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%281 411
WELLS FARGO-3.03%280 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.24%239 585
