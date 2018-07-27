Medmen Enterprises : Issues Subordinate Voting Shares in Satisfaction of Acquisition Post-Closing Payment

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “The Company”), (CSE: MMEN)
(OTCQB: MMNFF) a leading cultivator, producer and retailer of
state-sanctioned cannabis, announced today that it has issued 602,500
Class B subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of C$4.64 per share
as satisfaction for a post-closing payment related to a 2017
acquisition, as had been evidenced by a Secured Promissory Note entered
into in Q3 2017.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and
operations nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and
capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest
financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com
Source: MedMen Enterprises
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005101/en/