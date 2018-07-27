Log in
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC (MMEN)
Medmen Enterprises : Issues Subordinate Voting Shares in Satisfaction of Acquisition Post-Closing Payment

07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “The Company”), (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) a leading cultivator, producer and retailer of state-sanctioned cannabis, announced today that it has issued 602,500 Class B subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of C$4.64 per share as satisfaction for a post-closing payment related to a 2017 acquisition, as had been evidenced by a Secured Promissory Note entered into in Q3 2017.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen Enterprises is a cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com

Source: MedMen Enterprises


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 140 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00  CAD
Spread / Average Target 29%
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Bierman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Modlin President & Director
James Parker Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Sergi Trager Director & General Counsel
Mark Hutchison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC0.00%107
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.76%344 978
PFIZER5.36%222 225
NOVARTIS-0.58%210 696
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.33%207 635
MERCK AND COMPANY13.76%173 498
