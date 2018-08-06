Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medmen Enterprises Inc    MMEN   CA58507M1077

MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC (MMEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medmen Enterprises : Shaping Cannabis Culture; Second Issue of EMBER Hits MedMen Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

With actress Lake Bell gracing the cover and cannabis-infused cooking recipes inside, the second issue of cannabis and culture journal EMBER will be at select MedMen stores starting today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005105/en/

EMBER Magazine Cover Featuring Lake Bell (Photo: Business Wire)

EMBER Magazine Cover Featuring Lake Bell (Photo: Business Wire)

Published by MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF), EMBER turns the spotlight on the ubiquity of marijuana in our culture by focusing on some of its disruptors and innovators, beginning with the publication’s first celebrity cover. Bell is an actress, author, director and trailblazer. She opens up about the accessibility of cannabis and why, as a mom, it’s her preferred method of relaxation.

The Company also unveiled its new Southern California ad campaign “Cannabis,” featuring the region’s iconic destinations where MedMen has stores.

The new issue of EMBER explores how cannabis can be paired with food, lifestyle, health and wellness. A partnership with the team behind PAPER Magazine, EMBER is available at MedMen stores in California and New York, free with purchase, and at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide.

Additional highlights of the issue include:

  • MedMen’s “Top Pot 5” strains of the season.
  • A match made in heaven – pot and chocolate pairings.
  • One of L.A.’s local barbecue maestros brings a different kind of “smoke” to summer.
  • “ABCs of CBD,” “Is CBD the New Tylenol?”

The “Cannabis” ad campaign features a variety of models in front of easily recognizable landmarks around Southern California. The campaign will canvas 36 billboards strategically placed near the eight MedMen retail locations in greater Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

The campaign’s omission of the subject’s face represents a placeholder for the consumer. The word “Cannabis” emblazoned in the center becomes the focal point, changing connotations and presenting a new public image for cannabis.

“MedMen is helping shape a new perspective around cannabis use and cannabis users,” said MedMen’s Chief Marketing Officer David Dancer. “This is what ‘Mainstreaming Marijuana’ looks like. We are broadening the conversation, and making its use relatable to a larger audience.”

MedMen operates 19 licensed facilities in California, Nevada and New York, including cultivation, manufacturing and retail. MedMen stores are in marquee locations such as Beverly Hills, Los Angeles’ Abbott Kinney district, Downtown Las Vegas and New York’s Fifth Avenue.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com

Source: MedMen Enterprises


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC
12:01pMEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Shaping Cannabis Culture; Second Issue of EMBER Hits MedMen..
BU
08/01How Nevada’s Second Year of Cannabis Legalization Could Easily Break Fi..
AQ
07/31MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : New York Moves Closer to Legalizing Adult-Use, Game Changer..
AQ
07/31MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Music Executive Jay Brown Joins MedMen’s Board
BU
07/31MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Receives Approval in New York For Lotions and Topical Spray..
BU
07/30MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : New York Moves Closer to Legalizing Adult-Use, Game Changer..
AQ
07/27MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Issues Subordinate Voting Shares in Satisfaction of Acquisi..
BU
07/26MedMen's New Board Member Brings Decades of Experience From Pfizer, Richemont
AQ
07/25MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Completes Strategic Investment in Lowell Herb Co.
BU
07/24Marijuana Stocks Betting on "Cannabis-Tourism"
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Ontario To Allow Private Retailers 
07/25MEDMEN : The Apple Store For Weed 
07/25MedMen completes strategic investment in Lowell Herb Co. 
06/19The Market Needs A Glum Index - Cramer's Mad Money (6/18/18) 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC
Duration : Period :
Medmen Enterprises Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00  CAD
Spread / Average Target 46%
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Bierman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Modlin President & Director
James Parker Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Sergi Trager Director & General Counsel
Mark Hutchison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC0.00%95
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.56%353 910
PFIZER11.93%237 142
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-0.69%212 586
NOVARTIS0.39%212 069
MERCK AND COMPANY17.17%177 372
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.