Medmen Enterprises : Shaping Cannabis Culture; Second Issue of EMBER Hits MedMen Stores

With actress Lake Bell gracing the cover and cannabis-infused cooking
recipes inside, the second issue of cannabis and culture journal EMBER
will be at select MedMen stores starting today.
Published by MedMen
Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB:
MMNFF), EMBER turns the spotlight on the ubiquity of marijuana in our
culture by focusing on some of its disruptors and innovators, beginning
with the publication’s first celebrity cover. Bell is an actress,
author, director and trailblazer. She opens up about the accessibility
of cannabis and why, as a mom, it’s her preferred method of relaxation.
The Company also unveiled its new Southern California ad campaign
“Cannabis,” featuring the region’s iconic destinations where MedMen has
stores.
The new issue of EMBER explores how cannabis can be paired with
food, lifestyle, health and wellness. A partnership with the team behind
PAPER Magazine, EMBER is available at MedMen stores in California and
New York, free with purchase, and at Barnes & Noble bookstores
nationwide.
Additional highlights of the issue include:
-
MedMen’s “Top Pot 5” strains of the season.
-
A match made in heaven – pot and chocolate pairings.
-
One of L.A.’s local barbecue maestros brings a different kind of
“smoke” to summer.
-
“ABCs of CBD,” “Is CBD the New Tylenol?”
The “Cannabis” ad campaign features a variety of models in front of
easily recognizable landmarks around Southern California. The campaign
will canvas 36 billboards strategically placed near the eight MedMen
retail locations in greater Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.
The campaign’s omission of the subject’s face represents a placeholder
for the consumer. The word “Cannabis” emblazoned in the center
becomes the focal point, changing connotations and presenting a new
public image for cannabis.
“MedMen is helping shape a new perspective around cannabis use and
cannabis users,” said MedMen’s Chief Marketing Officer David Dancer.
“This is what ‘Mainstreaming Marijuana’ looks like. We are broadening
the conversation, and making its use relatable to a larger audience.”
MedMen operates 19 licensed facilities in California, Nevada and New
York, including cultivation, manufacturing and retail. MedMen stores are
in marquee locations such as Beverly Hills, Los Angeles’ Abbott Kinney
district, Downtown Las Vegas and New York’s Fifth Avenue.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise
and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest
financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com
