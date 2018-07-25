MEDNAX : to Exhibit at the 2018 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 26-27

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national health solutions partner specializing in anesthesiology, neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, other pediatric services, radiology and management services, will exhibit at the 2018 American Hospital Association (AHA) Leadership Summit from July 26-27 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif. Physician and executive leadership from MEDNAX will be on-site at booth #307.

The 2018 AHA Leadership Summit will feature industry experts and senior executives presenting transformational strategies and innovative approaches for achieving financial sustainability while delivering greater value through operational excellence, creative partnerships and redefined delivery models. The Summit will explore critical issues, including strategies for enhancing the value of health care; opportunities for advancing quality, patient safety, and population health; innovative practices applied to delivery system transformation; integrating workforce and strategy; effective leveraging of HIT and data; governance performance; and novel approaches for engaging consumers.

“We look forward to participating in this year’s event and reconnecting with leadership from the nation’s top hospitals and health systems,” said James Swift, M.D., Chief Development Officer, MEDNAX. “The Leadership Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn from and share our expertise with industry peers, which in turn helps us to bring increased value to our hospital partners as they endure the challenges of today’s transformative health care environment.”

ABOUT MEDNAX

