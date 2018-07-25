MEDNAX : to Exhibit at the 2018 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 26-27

MEDNAX,
Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national health solutions partner specializing
in anesthesiology, neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, other pediatric
services, radiology and management services, will exhibit at the 2018
American Hospital Association (AHA) Leadership Summit from July 26-27 at
the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif. Physician and executive
leadership from MEDNAX will be on-site at booth #307.
The 2018 AHA Leadership Summit will feature industry experts and senior
executives presenting transformational strategies and innovative
approaches for achieving financial sustainability while delivering
greater value through operational excellence, creative partnerships and
redefined delivery models. The Summit will explore critical issues,
including strategies for enhancing the value of health care;
opportunities for advancing quality, patient safety, and population
health; innovative practices applied to delivery system transformation;
integrating workforce and strategy; effective leveraging of HIT and
data; governance performance; and novel approaches for engaging
consumers.
“We look forward to participating in this year’s event and reconnecting
with leadership from the nation’s top hospitals and health systems,”
said James Swift, M.D., Chief Development Officer, MEDNAX. “The
Leadership Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn from and share
our expertise with industry peers, which in turn helps us to bring
increased value to our hospital partners as they endure the challenges
of today’s transformative health care environment.”
ABOUT MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise,
Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services.
Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are
reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and
subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality
initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient
outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was
founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional
corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than
4,100 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its
national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to healthcare
facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two complementary
businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management company and a
consulting services company. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.
