MEDNAX INC (MD)
MEDNAX : to Exhibit at the 2018 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 26-27

07/25/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national health solutions partner specializing in anesthesiology, neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, other pediatric services, radiology and management services, will exhibit at the 2018 American Hospital Association (AHA) Leadership Summit from July 26-27 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif. Physician and executive leadership from MEDNAX will be on-site at booth #307.

The 2018 AHA Leadership Summit will feature industry experts and senior executives presenting transformational strategies and innovative approaches for achieving financial sustainability while delivering greater value through operational excellence, creative partnerships and redefined delivery models. The Summit will explore critical issues, including strategies for enhancing the value of health care; opportunities for advancing quality, patient safety, and population health; innovative practices applied to delivery system transformation; integrating workforce and strategy; effective leveraging of HIT and data; governance performance; and novel approaches for engaging consumers.

“We look forward to participating in this year’s event and reconnecting with leadership from the nation’s top hospitals and health systems,” said James Swift, M.D., Chief Development Officer, MEDNAX. “The Leadership Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn from and share our expertise with industry peers, which in turn helps us to bring increased value to our hospital partners as they endure the challenges of today’s transformative health care environment.”

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise, Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than 4,100 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management company and a consulting services company. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 708 M
EBIT 2018 508 M
Net income 2018 311 M
Debt 2018 1 726 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 4 091 M
Technical analysis trends MEDNAX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger J. Medel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Calabro President & Chief Operating Officer
Cesar L. Alvarez Chairman
Vivian Lopez-Blanco Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert C. Bryant Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDNAX INC-19.40%4 091
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)23.13%37 850
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.98%30 215
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS15.65%19 204
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS16.65%15 604
DAVITA-3.02%12 369
