Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Meet Group Inc    MEET

MEET GROUP INC (MEET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Meet : Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Friendship Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:19pm CEST

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, is partnering with the Ryan’s Well Foundation to bring clean water to people in need, by releasing a limited edition Ryan’s Well virtual gift to users on the popular MeetMe and Skout applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005831/en/

The Meet Group Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Friendship Day (Graphic ...

The Meet Group Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Friendship Day (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Ryan’s Well Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2001 and has provided access to clean water and sanitation to more than 924,000 vulnerable people in 16 developing countries worldwide. In honor of National Friendship Day on August 5th, The Meet Group’s popular livestreaming apps MeetMe and Skout will offer a custom gift that can be purchased to help raise money for this worldwide issue.

“Our mission is to meet the universal need for human connection,” said Catherine Connelly, co-founder and VP of Brand Strategy at The Meet Group. “This Friendship Day, we want our members to come together as a community to help others in need around the world. One in six people don’t have access to safe drinking water. Through partnering with Ryan’s Well to bring clean water to the poorest regions of the world, we hope to further our mission and have our members form meaningful connections for an important global cause.”

The Meet Group will make a donation for every one of the Ryan’s Well gifts users send up to $10,000 to Ryan’s Well Foundation over the campaign. The Ryan’s Well gift will be available from July 26th through August 9th. Celebrity country singer, Lindsay Ell, will support the cause by hosting a livestream on the MeetMe app. To watch the broadcast, download the MeetMe app.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our primary apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, and Tagged®, entertain millions of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience. The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEET GROUP INC
08:19pMEET : Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Frien..
BU
07/19QUEPASA : The Meet Group Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call ..
PU
07/18MEET GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18MEET : Brings Live Video to Germany
BU
06/13THE MEET GROUP : ’s CEO Geoff Cook to Speak at Global Dating Insights Los ..
BU
06/12MEET : Launches LOVOO Live in Spain and Italy
BU
06/01MEET GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/31MEET : LOVOO Launches Live Video in France and Switzerland
BU
05/31MEET : Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland
BU
05/15MEET : Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in Austria
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:06aReasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/19Canaccord Genuity moves Meet Group to Buy 
06/30BY THE NUMBERS : Consistent Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamental Momentum 
05/02The Meet Group, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/02Meet Group's (MEET) CEO Geoff Cook on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 155 M
EBIT 2018 7,80 M
Net income 2018 -2,77 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 48,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 304 M
Chart MEET GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Meet Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEET GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer G. Rhodes Chairman
James E. Bugden Chief Financial Officer
Richard Friedman Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jean B. Clifton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEET GROUP INC53.90%304
FACEBOOK23.26%621 390
TWITTER INC84.17%31 740
MATCH GROUP INC26.96%10 764
LINE CORP3.21%10 673
SINA CORP-15.60%5 940
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.