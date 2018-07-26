Meet : Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Friendship Day

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, is partnering with the Ryan’s Well Foundation to bring clean water to people in need, by releasing a limited edition Ryan’s Well virtual gift to users on the popular MeetMe and Skout applications.

The Ryan’s Well Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2001 and has provided access to clean water and sanitation to more than 924,000 vulnerable people in 16 developing countries worldwide. In honor of National Friendship Day on August 5th, The Meet Group’s popular livestreaming apps MeetMe and Skout will offer a custom gift that can be purchased to help raise money for this worldwide issue.

“Our mission is to meet the universal need for human connection,” said Catherine Connelly, co-founder and VP of Brand Strategy at The Meet Group. “This Friendship Day, we want our members to come together as a community to help others in need around the world. One in six people don’t have access to safe drinking water. Through partnering with Ryan’s Well to bring clean water to the poorest regions of the world, we hope to further our mission and have our members form meaningful connections for an important global cause.”

The Meet Group will make a donation for every one of the Ryan’s Well gifts users send up to $10,000 to Ryan’s Well Foundation over the campaign. The Ryan’s Well gift will be available from July 26th through August 9th. Celebrity country singer, Lindsay Ell, will support the cause by hosting a livestream on the MeetMe app. To watch the broadcast, download the MeetMe app.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our primary apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, and Tagged®, entertain millions of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience. The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

