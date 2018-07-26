Meet : Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Friendship Day

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a public market leader in the mobile
meeting space, is partnering with the Ryan’s Well Foundation to bring
clean water to people in need, by releasing a limited edition Ryan’s
Well virtual gift to users on the popular MeetMe and Skout applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005831/en/
The Meet Group Partners with Ryan’s Well Foundation to Give Back on National Friendship Day (Graphic: Business Wire)
The
Ryan’s Well Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2001
and has provided access to clean water and sanitation to more than
924,000 vulnerable people in 16 developing countries worldwide. In honor
of National Friendship Day on August 5th, The Meet Group’s popular
livestreaming apps MeetMe and Skout will offer a custom gift that can be
purchased to help raise money for this worldwide issue.
“Our mission is to meet the universal need for human connection,” said
Catherine Connelly, co-founder and VP of Brand Strategy at The Meet
Group. “This Friendship Day, we want our members to come together as a
community to help others in need around the world. One in six people
don’t have access to safe drinking water. Through partnering with Ryan’s
Well to bring clean water to the poorest regions of the world, we hope
to further our mission and have our members form meaningful connections
for an important global cause.”
The Meet Group will make a donation for every one of the Ryan’s Well
gifts users send up to $10,000 to Ryan’s Well Foundation over the
campaign. The Ryan’s Well gift will be available from July 26th through
August 9th. Celebrity country singer, Lindsay Ell, will support the
cause by hosting a livestream on the MeetMe app. To watch the broadcast, download
the MeetMe app.
About The Meet Group
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social
entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human
connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform,
empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our
primary apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, and Tagged®, entertain millions
of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats,
friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad,
and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with
sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience.
The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app
purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New
Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more
information, visit themeetgroup.com,
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005831/en/