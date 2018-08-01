Meet : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
08/01/2018 | 01:32pm CEST
The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a public market leader in the
mobile meeting space, today reported financial results for its second
quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights
Total revenue of $42.8 million, up 37% year over year
GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to
GAAP net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the
prior year quarter
Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million, up 3% from the prior year quarter
Non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share,
compared to $6.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share in the prior year
quarter
(See the important discussion about the presentation of non-GAAP
financial measures, and reconciliation to the most direct comparable
GAAP financial measure, below.)
“Our strong momentum continued into the second quarter,” said Geoff
Cook, Chief Executive Officer. “We made outstanding progress in video
and reported better than anticipated results in advertising,
contributing to growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Combined with our
recent rollout of Live to Lovoo and the beta launch on MeetMe of Quick,
our new 1-on-1 livestreaming feature, we believe we have set the stage
for sustainable long-term revenue growth.
“Our investment in livestreaming video continues to yield strong
results,” continued Cook. “The number of video users and video revenue
per user both increased sequentially. In less than two years, Live has
become foundational to our business, central to our user experience and
a key driver of our improving financial performance. No product in our
history has grown faster and none has transformed our company to the
degree that Live has. What’s more, we have further diversified our
business and are now generating 60% of our revenue from user pay, up
from 26% in the year ago quarter. In July alone, we increased the
annualized revenue run rate for video to $37 million, up from $35
million in June. Having now rolled out Live to all of our apps, we
believe the opportunity to continue to grow video engagement and revenue
is significant.”
In addition to announcing its second quarter results, the Company
announced that Nick Hermansader has re-joined the company as Senior Vice
President of Advertising. Nick joined The Meet Group from Imgur, an
image sharing and hosting network. He previously worked at The Meet
Group, having served as Vice President of Advertising Operations from
2013 to 2017. Additionally, Bill Alena, Chief Revenue Officer of The
Meet Group, has left the Company effective July 31, 2018 to pursue other
opportunities.
Cook commented, “I am thrilled to have Nick rejoin our team. He brings a
wealth of knowledge and a data-driven approach to managing mobile and
online advertising. We look forward to his contributions to the team.”
Continued Cook, “Bill has been a tremendous contributor to our company
for many years. He joined us as the Vice President of Advertising at
myYearbook in 2007 and served as Chief Revenue Officer of The Meet Group
since 2011. He was instrumental in creating our advertising strategy. I
want to thank Bill for his tremendous contributions to our company. We
wish him well in the future.”
Second Quarter Financial Results
For the second quarter of 2018, the Company reported revenue of $42.8
million, an increase of 37% from $31.3 million in the prior year quarter.
GAAP net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to
GAAP net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior
year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2018 was $7.6
million compared to $7.4 million in the prior year quarter.
The Company ended the quarter with $20.9 million in cash and cash
equivalents.
Company Outlook
The Company is providing the following outlook for the third quarter of
2018 and is increasing its outlook for the full year 2018.
Third quarter 2018:
Revenue in the range of $43 million to $44 million
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.4 million to $7.8 million
Full year 2018:
Revenue in the range of $166 million to $168 million
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $27 million to $28 million
THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,922,457
$
24,158,444
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $637,802 and $527,958 at
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
23,866,941
26,443,675
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,253,503
3,245,174
Total current assets
50,042,901
53,847,293
Restricted cash
500,000
894,551
Goodwill
149,227,248
150,694,135
Property and equipment, net
3,632,350
4,524,118
Intangible assets, net
42,342,822
48,719,428
Deferred taxes
16,115,201
15,521,214
Other assets
1,878,851
1,144,032
Total assets
$
263,739,373
$
275,344,771
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
5,325,941
$
6,277,846
Accrued liabilities
17,812,588
19,866,438
Current portion of long-term debt
15,000,000
15,000,000
Current portion of capital lease obligations
187,606
254,399
Deferred revenue
5,006,501
4,433,450
Total current liabilities
43,332,636
45,832,133
Long-term capital lease obligations, less current portion, net
110,056
192,137
Long-term debt
33,301,419
40,637,106
Long-term derivative liability
2,126,536
2,995,657
Other liabilities
114,340
147,178
Total liabilities
78,984,987
89,804,211
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value; authorized - 5,000,000 shares; 0
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
—
—
Common stock, $.001 par value; authorized - 100,000,000 shares;
73,121,962 and 71,915,018 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
73,118
71,918
Additional paid-in capital
412,213,959
408,029,068
Accumulated deficit
(225,867,346
)
(221,435,888
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,665,345
)
(1,124,538
)
Total stockholders’ equity
184,754,386
185,540,560
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
263,739,373
$
275,344,771
THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
$
42,801,745
$
31,329,468
$
80,439,538
$
51,388,265
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
7,753,486
4,599,842
14,801,479
9,705,350
Product development and content
24,411,288
16,526,905
46,512,825
24,984,399
General and administrative
5,154,103
5,160,799
10,623,281
8,023,226
Depreciation and amortization
3,505,180
2,965,175
7,134,783
4,650,014
Acquisition and restructuring
1,036,602
3,769,425
4,386,553
5,269,854
Total operating costs and expenses
41,860,659
33,022,146
83,458,921
52,632,843
Income (loss) from operations
941,086
(1,692,678
)
(3,019,383
)
(1,244,578
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,742
1,400
9,950
3,970
Interest expense
(671,294
)
(175,254
)
(1,278,980
)
(177,586
)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
4,216
(9,229
)
107,259
(11,429
)
Other
28,571
—
21,627
—
Total other expense
(635,765
)
(183,083
)
(1,140,144
)
(185,045
)
Income (loss) before income tax benefit
305,321
(1,875,761
)
(4,159,527
)
(1,429,623
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(540,593
)
2,732,356
(288,406
)
2,732,064
Net income (loss)
$
(235,272
)
$
856,595
$
(4,447,933
)
$
1,302,441
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder:
Basic net income (loss) per common stockholder
$
—
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
$
0.02
Diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder
$
—
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
$
0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
72,753,487
70,122,234
72,369,619
65,632,962
Diluted
72,753,487
74,885,903
72,369,619
70,569,243
THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(4,447,933
)
$
1,302,441
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,134,783
4,650,014
Stock-based compensation expense
4,259,795
3,502,350
Deferred taxes
(441,417
)
(444,230
)
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
(107,259
)
11,429
Bad debt expense
290,426
26,000
Amortization of loan origination costs
164,313
34,342
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,141,980
5,862,051
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
(2,426,711
)
1,610,514
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,344,109
161,914
Deferred revenue
686,332
(54,560
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,598,418
16,662,265
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(256,391
)
(595,126
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
—
(65,802,792
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(256,391
)
(66,397,918
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
232,416
2,778,176
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
42,995,371
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
—
2,396,250
Payments of capital leases
(142,043
)
(139,541
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
15,000,000
Payments for restricted stock awards withheld for taxes
(306,120
)
(507,398
)
Payments of contingent consideration
(5,000,000
)
—
Payments on long-term debt
(7,500,000
)
(1,875,000
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(12,715,747
)
60,647,858
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash prior to
effects of foreign currency exchange rate
(3,373,720
)
10,912,205
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate (translation)
(256,818
)
(11,429
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash
(3,630,538
)
10,900,776
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
25,052,995
22,246,015
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
21,422,457
$
33,146,791
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
1,110,448
$
140,911
THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUE
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017(1)
2018
2017(1)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
User pay revenue
$
25,570,553
59.7
%
$
8,144,890
26.0
%
$
47,976,083
59.6
%
$
9,760,165
19.0
%
Advertising
17,231,192
40.3
%
23,184,578
74.0
%
32,463,455
40.4
%
41,628,100
81.0
%
Total revenue
$
42,801,745
100.0
%
$
31,329,468
100.0
%
$
80,439,538
100.0
%
$
51,388,265
100.0
%
(1) Prior period amounts have not been adjusted under the modified
retrospective adoption method.
THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
(235,272
)
$
856,595
$
(4,447,933
)
$
1,302,441
Interest expense
671,294
175,254
1,278,980
177,586
Income tax (benefit) expense
540,593
(2,732,356
)
288,406
(2,732,064
)
Depreciation and amortization
3,505,180
2,965,175
7,134,783
4,650,014
Stock-based compensation expense
2,090,870
2,368,192
4,259,795
3,502,350
Acquisition and restructuring
1,036,602
3,769,425
4,386,553
5,269,854
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
(4,216
)
9,229
(107,259
)
11,429
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,605,051
$
7,411,514
$
12,793,325
$
12,181,610
GAAP basic net income (loss) per common stockholder
$
—
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
$
0.02
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder
$
—
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
$
0.02
Basic adjusted EBITDA per common stockholder
$
0.10
$
0.11
$
0.18
$
0.19
Diluted adjusted EBITDA per common stockholder
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.16
$
0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
72,753,487
70,122,234
72,369,619
65,632,962
Diluted
78,240,935
74,885,903
77,574,279
70,569,243
THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP Net income (loss)
$
(235,272
)
$
856,595
$
(4,447,933
)
$
1,302,441
Stock-based compensation expense
2,090,870
2,368,192
4,259,795
3,502,350
Amortization of intangibles
2,954,485
2,378,152
6,011,094
3,604,307
Income tax (benefit) expense
540,593
(2,732,356
)
288,406
(2,732,064
)
Acquisition and restructuring
1,036,602
3,769,425
4,386,553
5,269,854
Non-GAAP net income
$
6,387,278
$
6,640,008
$
10,497,915
$
10,946,888
GAAP basic net income (loss) per common stockholder
$
—
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
$
0.02
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder
$
—
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
$
0.02
Basic Non-GAAP net income per common stockholder
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.15
$
0.17
Diluted Non-GAAP net income per common stockholder
$
0.08
$
0.09
$
0.14
$
0.16
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
72,753,487
70,122,234
72,369,619
65,632,962
Diluted
78,240,935
74,885,903
77,574,279
70,569,243
