MEG Energy : holds conference call to discuss second quarter 2018 operating and financial results

07/27/2018 | 01:17am CEST

CALGARY, July 26, 2018/CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announces that it intends to release its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

A conference call will be held to review the operating and financial results at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The North American toll-free conference call number is 1-888-390-0546. The international conference call number is 587-880-2171.

A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 2, 2018 on the Company's website at http://megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events. A phone recording will also be available until 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on September 1, 2018. To access the phone recording, dial toll-free 888-390-0541 or local 416-764-8677 and enter the pass code 242663.

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MEG.'

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Helen Kelly
Director, Investor Relations
403-767-6206
[email protected]

Media
Megan Hjulfors
Senior Advisor, Investor Relations
403-767-6211
[email protected]

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.

Disclaimer

MEG Energy Corp. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:16:07 UTC
