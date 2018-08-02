Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Megafon PAO GDR    MFON

MEGAFON PAO GDR (MFON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Megafon : Downgrade of listing of MegaFon’ ordinary shares on MoEx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:14am CEST

Starting from 3 August 2018, the Company's ordinary shares shall be included in the MoEx Quotation list 2 due to the outstanding breach of the corporate governance requirements of the Moscow Exchange.

Previously, the MegaFon ordinary shares were traded and listed on Quotation list 1 of MoEx. Initially, the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on 27 September 2012 under the listing 'V', and trading in ordinary shares commenced on 28 November 2012 along with the dealings in the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange. On 19 August 2013 the Company's ordinary shares were added to Quotation list 'B'. Later, on 29 April 2014, in accordance with a decision of the Moscow Exchange, the Company's listing was upgraded to Quotation list 'A2', which was subsequently transformed in Quolation list 1 following the MoEx Listing reform.

For More Information:

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Statement Regarding Inside Information

Some of the information in this document may be inside information. The subject matter, the identity of the issuer, the identity of the persons making the notification and their titles, and the date and time of the notification are all as set forth above.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEGAFON PAO GDR
09:14aMEGAFON : Downgrade of listing of MegaFon’ ordinary shares on MoEx
PU
07/23MEGAFON : Notice of Second Quarter / First Half 2018 Results
PU
07/16MEGAFON : Board of directors approves tender offer by its subsidiary for its ord..
PU
06/29MEGAFON : Bond Programme Admitted to trading by MoEx
PU
06/21MEGAFON : Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors
PU
06/21MEGAFON : reports results for Q1 2018
PU
06/09MEGAFON : Completes Incorporation of a Joint Venture to Pursue the Projects Unde..
EQ
06/05MEGAFON : Increases Expertise in Safe City Solutions
PU
05/25MEGAFON : Notice of AGM
PU
05/17MEGAFON : Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Chart MEGAFON PAO GDR
Duration : Period :
Megafon PAO GDR Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGAFON PAO GDR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Vladimirovich Soldatenkov Chief Executive Officer
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Bystrykh Chairman
Anna Andreevna Serebryanikova Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Barunin Chief Financial Officer
Pavel Viktorovich Korchagin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGAFON PAO GDR3.19%0
AT&T-17.95%234 432
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.99%182 276
NTT DOCOMO INC7.59%97 038
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP1.59%91 016
KDDI CORP10.14%70 387
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.