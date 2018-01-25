Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Meggitt    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT (MGGT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Meggitt : Preliminary US Tax Reform Assessment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:14am CET

Preliminary US Tax Reform Assessment

Released : 25 Jan 2018 07:00

RNS Number : 8572C Meggitt PLC

25 January 2018

25 January 2018

Meggitt PLC

Preliminary US Tax Reform Assessment

Meggitt PLC ("Meggitt" or "the Group") notes the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States on 22 December 2017. We continue to work through the full impact of this legislation on Meggitt and will give further guidance at our 2017 full year results presentation on 27 February 2018.

At this stage we expect that the measures included in this legislation will give rise to a significant non-cash exceptional tax credit in our 2017 financial results due to the revaluation of certain US deferred tax liabilities.

Our preliminary assessment is that the announced changes will reduce the Group's headline underlying effective tax rate to 20-22%1, compared to the previously guided planning rate for 2017 of 24%.

Enquiries

Meggitt PLC

+44 (0)1202 597 597

Doug Webb, Chief Financial Officer

Adrian Bunn, Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Deborah Scott, Senior Managing Director

Nick Hasell, Managing Director

Cautionary statement

This trading update, including information included or incorporated by reference in this trading update, may contain forward-looking statements concerning Meggitt PLC or its group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Meggitt group or the market and economies in which the Meggitt group operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the ability of Meggitt PLC or its directors to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions and the behaviours of other market participants, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only as at the date of this trading update. Neither Meggitt PLC, nor any of its group undertakings, nor the directors of any of them, assumes any obligations to, and do not intend to, update these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

1 NOTE: Stated on 2017 GAAP basis, prior to the implementation of IFRS15/16

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

MSCFMGZMLDFGRZM

Meggitt plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:14:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEGGITT
08:14a MEGGITT : Preliminary US Tax Reform Assessment
01/11 MEGGITT : Training Systems to Introduce Three New Shooting Range Solutions at 20..
01/11 ULTRA ELECTRONICS : sees "significant exposure" to U.S. defence spending
2017 U.S. tax cuts mix pleasure and pain for Europe's dollar earners
2017 DASSAULT AVIATION : Meggitt sees possible impairment after Dassault axes Falcon ..
2017 MEGGITT : Falcon 5X cancellation and launch of successor
2017 MEGGITT : Siemens Power & Gas to Use Meggitt Vibro-Meter Sensing Solutions on Al..
2017 MEGGITT : Directorate Change
2017 MEGGITT PLC : announces £130 million investment in facility in the Midlands
2017 MEGGITT : Holding(s) in Company
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Meggitt's (MEGGF) CEO Stephen Young on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc..
2017 Meggitt Plc 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Meggitt Plc reports 1H results
2017 Meggitt (MEGGF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 Meggitt's (MEGGF) CEO Stephen Young on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transc..
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 2 054 M
EBIT 2017 391 M
Net income 2017 211 M
Debt 2017 1 061 M
Yield 2017 3,36%
P/E ratio 2017 16,74
P/E ratio 2018 17,28
EV / Sales 2017 2,30x
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
Capitalization 3 665 M
Chart MEGGITT
Duration : Period :
Meggitt Technical Analysis Chart | MGGT | GB0005758098 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Nigel Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas Russell Webb Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Jackson Chief Technology Officer
Philip E. Green Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGGITT-3.44%5 074
SAFRAN5.34%46 482
TRANSDIGM GROUP8.00%15 607
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.14.46%11 515
MTU AERO ENGINES1.61%9 722
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 904
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.