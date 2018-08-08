MEIJI : We updated our ESG data pages.

Data of ESG(Environment, Society, and Governance) on Meiji Group 's sustainability activities.
Environment
Unit
FYE 3/2015
FYE 3/2016
FYE 3/2017
FYE 3/2018
Environmental investments
Environmental protection investments *1
¥ million
－
698
621
837
Extent of impact mitigation of environmental impacts of products *1
¥ million
－
285
237
263
FYE 3/2018
Environmental manegement
Third-party certification
Food segment
ISO 14001 : Multisite
Meiji Co., Ltd.(plants, research laboratories), seventeen group companies
Eco-Action 21
Four group companies
Pharmaceutical segment
ISO 14001 : Two plants, one research laboratory
Unit
FYE 3/2015
FYE 3/2016
FYE 3/2017
FYE 3/2018
Climate Change
Energy consumption
oil:10kL
25.3
24.9
24.5
24.0
GJ(gigajoule)
－
－
946.2
928.1
Per unit of sales
tons/hundred million of yen
22.8
21.7
21.0
20.7
CO2 emissions
Japan
Scope 1 *2
ten thousands of tons
55.5
55.3
22.3
23.0
Scope 2
ten thousands of tons
28.7
27.4
Scope 3 *3
ten thousands of tons
-
-
-
203.5
Per unit of sales *4
ten thousands of tons/hundred million of yen
50.0
48.3
43.7
43.5
China *5
Scope 1
ten thousands of tons
-
4.2
0.5
0.3
Scope 2
ten thousands of tons
-
3.6
3.1
Asia *6
Scope 1
ten thousands of tons
-
6.5
1.5
1.4
Scope 2
ten thousands of tons
-
5.5
5.8
Americas, Europe *7
Scope 1
ten thousands of tons
-
2.9
1.4
1.6
Scope 2
ten thousands of tons
-
0.9
0.9
Eco-car *1
vehicles
460
549
629
508
Solar power CO2 emissions
t-CO2
122
609
590
595
Circular Economy
Raw materials *8
ten thousands of tons
171
158
224
221
Total waste
ten thousands of tons
7.4
7.6
5.4
6.3
Per unit of sales
tons/hundred million of yen
6.6
6.6
4.6
5.4
Recycling volume *8
ten thousands of tons
3.3
3.3
5.1
5.9
Water
Total water used
thousands of ㎥
20,148
24,375
24,104
24,100
Japan *4
thousands of ㎥
20,148
24,375
24,104
22,305
China *5
thousands of ㎥
-
-
-
1,200
Asia *6
thousands of ㎥
-
-
-
522
Americas, Europe *7
thousands of ㎥
-
-
-
74
Discharged water *9
thousands of ㎥
16,504
21,214
20,255
17,914
Biodiversity
Policy of biodiversity conservation
We state at section 4 of Meiji environmental policy.
Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas
We jointly established a bird sanctuary in the Nemuro Nature Conservation Area, which we own, in Nemuro-shi, Hokkaido. In the conservation area, our employees volunteer to protect the environment.
Unit
FYE 3/2015
FYE 3/2016
FYE 3/2017
FYE 3/2018
Appropriate management of chemical substances
PRTR emissions *8
tons
99.1
9.8
15.1
16.1
（13）Acetonitrile
tons
1.1
2.5
0.4
0.1
（127）Chloroform
tons
5.4
1.2
4.5
4.2
（150）1,4-Dioxane
tons
0.0
0.0
0.1
1.9
（186）Methylene chloride
tons
90.7
4.9
9.2
8.5
（232）N,N-Dimethylformamide
tons
0.0
0.4
0.2
0.1
（342）Pyridine *10
tons
1.1
0.0
0.0
-
（438）Methylnaphthalene
tons
0.8
0.8
0.7
0.6
PRTR transfer volume *8
tons
257.4
403.1
625.8
386.0
（13）Acetonitrile
tons
18.0
42.3
25.5
32.8
（127）Chloroform
tons
11.1
6.5
1.5
2.8
（150）1,4-Dioxane
tons
1.3
1.3
1.9
2.7
（186）Methylene chloride
tons
95.7
17.5
110.0
107.9
（232）N,N-Dimethylformamide
tons
128.1
331.2
478.0
239.4
（342）Pyridine *10
tons
0.0
4.3
8.9
-
（438）Methylnaphthalene
tons
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
NOx emissions *8
tons
246
240
139
136
SOx emissions *8
tons
83
88
76
65
* The information in environment section concerns Meiji Group including consolidated subsidiaries in Japan.
*1 Environment figures are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
*2 CO2 emissions from distribution were added to scope 1 from FYE 3/2018
*3 Coverage: Categories 1. Purchased goods and services, 2. Capital goods, 3. Fuel- and energy-related activities (not included in scope 1 or scope 2), 5. Waste generated in operations, 6. Business travel, 7. Employee commuting, 12. End-of-life treatment of sold products
*4 Per unit of sales of domestic CO2 emissions (Scope 1, 2)
*5 Six production plants
*6 Five production plants
*7 Three production plants
*8 Figures at FYE March 2015 and FYE March 2016 are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
*9 Figures at FYE March 2015 are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
*10 Figures at FYE March 2018 are less than one ton which is subject to Japanese PRTR system
Social Area
Unit
FYE 3/2015
FYE 3/2016
FYE 3/2017
FYE 3/2018
Number of Meiji Group employees *1
persons
16,559
16,456
16,726
16,296
Number of employees *1
persons
8,594
8,546
8,517
8,538
Male
persons
6,742
6,702
6,657
6,676
Female
persons
1,852
1,844
1,860
1,862
Average number of consecutive years served
years
15.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
Male
years
16.1
17.0
17.1
17.1
Female
years
13.0
13.1
13.1
13.1
Average age of employees
age
38.1
39.0
39.1
39.1
Male
age
39.1
40.0
40.1
40.1
Female
age
35.1
36.0
36.0
36.1
Turnover rate (less than 3 years for new graduates)
%
8.2
6.4
9.5
9.3
New employees
persons
197
196
244
278
Male
persons
119
114
141
174
Female
persons
78
82
103
104
Female manager ratio as percentage of total
%
1.6
2.0
2.1
2.6
Female executive officers ratio as percentage of total
%
6.7
6.7
14.3
14.3
Employee training expenses
100 million ¥
－
－
3.04
2.74
Number of employees trained in human rights policy *2
persons
－
－
375
431
Employees rate for people with disabilities
%
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.2
Number seeking reemployment
persons
54
72
128
93
Percentage of applicants reemployed
%
100
100
100
100
Overtime work (per employee)
hours/months
11.9
11.9
12.5
12.8
Percentage of paid vacation taken (days taken/dais granted)
%
51.8
52.5
56.8
63.8
Child care leave
Female
persons
153
169
178
222
Male
25
24
24
30
Shortened working hours for child purposes
Female
persons
112
161
200
229
Male
0
1
2
2
Return to work rates after child care leave
%
100
100
100
100
Retention rates after two months of child care leave
%
100
100
100
100
Number of employees taking nursing-careleave
persons
5
5
6
7
Number of employees taking refreshment leave
persons
562
664
644
798
Number of volunteer breaks taken
persons
8
7
3
1
Union participation rate *3
%
100
100
100
100
Frequency rate of lost-worktime injuries (permanent employment basis, Japan) *4
%
－
－
0.42
0.69
Unit
FYE 3/2017
FYE 3/2018
Food and nutrition seminars
times
about
2,900
about
3,200
persons
about
138,000
about
173,000
Plant tours
persons
about
170,000
about
205,000
FYE 3/2018
Accreditation in animal testing
Yes
* The information of employees in society section concerns regular, direct employees of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
*1 Employees: regular, direct employees in Japan for Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. on a stand-alone basis
*2 The information concerns new employees and promoted employees of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
*3 We adopt union shop. Employees excluding the management level of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
*4 Coverage:Plants and research laboratories in Japan (excluding Meiji Feed Co., Ltd., and OHKURA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
Frequency rate of lost-worktime injuries:Lost-worktime accidents÷total labor hours×1 million
Governance
Unit
FYE 3/2018
Independence of Board of Directors
Number of Board of Directors
Internal directors
Male
persons
7
Female
0
Total
7
Independent outside directors
Male
2
Female
1
Total
3
Total
10
Rate of independent outside directors on the Board
%
30
Number of Board meetings
times
17
Board Meeting attendance
%
99
Attendance of outside directors at Board meeting
%
100
Audit & Supervisory Board
Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Internal Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Male
persons
2
Female
0
Total
2
Independent outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Male
1
Female
1
Total
2
Total
4
Number of Audit Committee meetings
times
15
Audit Committee meeting attendance
%
98
Attendance of Independent outside Auditors at Board meetings
*1 As per the resolution of the 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2010, the amount of remuneration for directors is capped at 1 billion yen per year (not including the employee portion of remuneration for directors who concurrently serve as employees).
As per the resolution of the 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2010, the amount of remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members is capped at 300 million yen per year.
We have introduced a transfer-restricted stock compensation plan for directors other than outside directors. As per the resolution of the 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2017, the amount of remuneration under this plan is capped at JPY 200 million per year.
Unit
FYE 3/2018
Compensation Committee
Number of Compensation Committee Members
Internal directors
Male
persons
1
Female
0
Total
1
Independent outside directors
Male
2
Female
1
Total
3
Total
4
Chairperson of Compensation Committee
Internal
director
Shareholder rights
Introduction of poison pill
None
Unit
FYE 3/2015
FYE 3/2016
FYE 3/2017
FYE 3/2018
IR Activities for Institutional Investors and Analysts *2
Financial results briefing
times
2
2
2
2
Roundtable meeting attended by president, institutional investors, and asset owners
persons
34
36
53
44
IR visit by president in Japan
times
－
5
6
7
IR overseas roadshow
times
12
26
46
47
One-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts from Japan and overseas, including telephone interviews
times
293
354
363
299
persons
449
578
606
494
Conference organized separately by securities company
times
21
24
32
27
persons
27
39
51
37
Facility tours and briefings on business segment
times
2
3
2
2
*2 Above date represent the results from the period covering August to July.
Compliance *3
Whistleblower system
Yes
Rule of Whistle-blowing in the company
Yes
*3 We have whistleblower service in-house and outside the company. Users are guaranteed anonymity.
