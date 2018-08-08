MEIJI : We updated our ESG data pages.

Data of ESG(Environment, Society, and Governance) on Meiji Group 's sustainability activities.



Environment

Unit FYE 3/2015 FYE 3/2016 FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018 Appropriate management of chemical substances PRTR emissions *8 tons 99.1 9.8 15.1 16.1 （13）Acetonitrile tons 1.1 2.5 0.4 0.1 （127）Chloroform tons 5.4 1.2 4.5 4.2 （150）1,4-Dioxane tons 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.9 （186）Methylene chloride tons 90.7 4.9 9.2 8.5 （232）N,N-Dimethylformamide tons 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.1 （342）Pyridine *10 tons 1.1 0.0 0.0 - （438）Methylnaphthalene tons 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 PRTR transfer volume *8 tons 257.4 403.1 625.8 386.0 （13）Acetonitrile tons 18.0 42.3 25.5 32.8 （127）Chloroform tons 11.1 6.5 1.5 2.8 （150）1,4-Dioxane tons 1.3 1.3 1.9 2.7 （186）Methylene chloride tons 95.7 17.5 110.0 107.9 （232）N,N-Dimethylformamide tons 128.1 331.2 478.0 239.4 （342）Pyridine *10 tons 0.0 4.3 8.9 - （438）Methylnaphthalene tons 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 NOx emissions *8 tons 246 240 139 136 SOx emissions *8 tons 83 88 76 65

* The information in environment section concerns Meiji Group including consolidated subsidiaries in Japan.

*1 Environment figures are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*2 CO 2 emissions from distribution were added to scope 1 from FYE 3/2018

*3 Coverage: Categories 1. Purchased goods and services, 2. Capital goods, 3. Fuel- and energy-related activities (not included in scope 1 or scope 2), 5. Waste generated in operations, 6. Business travel, 7. Employee commuting, 12. End-of-life treatment of sold products

*4 Per unit of sales of domestic CO 2 emissions (Scope 1, 2)

*5 Six production plants

*6 Five production plants

*7 Three production plants

*8 Figures at FYE March 2015 and FYE March 2016 are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*9 Figures at FYE March 2015 are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*10 Figures at FYE March 2018 are less than one ton which is subject to Japanese PRTR system