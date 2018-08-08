Log in
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
MEIJI : We updated our ESG data pages.

08/08/2018 | 08:13am CEST

Data of ESG(Environment, Society, and Governance) on Meiji Group 's sustainability activities.

Environment

Unit FYE 3/2015 FYE 3/2016 FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018
Environmental investments
Environmental protection investments *1 ¥ million 698 621 837
Extent of impact mitigation of environmental impacts of products *1 ¥ million 285 237 263
FYE 3/2018
Environmental manegement
Third-party certification Food segment ISO 14001 : Multisite Meiji Co., Ltd.(plants, research laboratories), seventeen group companies
Eco-Action 21 Four group companies
Pharmaceutical segment ISO 14001 : Two plants, one research laboratory
Unit FYE 3/2015 FYE 3/2016 FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018
Climate Change
Energy consumption oil:10kL 25.3 24.9 24.5 24.0
GJ(gigajoule) 946.2 928.1
Per unit of sales tons/hundred million of yen 22.8 21.7 21.0 20.7
CO2 emissions Japan Scope 1 *2 ten thousands of tons 55.5 55.3 22.3 23.0
Scope 2 ten thousands of tons 28.7 27.4
Scope 3 *3 ten thousands of tons - - - 203.5
Per unit of sales *4 ten thousands of tons/hundred million of yen 50.0 48.3 43.7 43.5
China *5 Scope 1 ten thousands of tons - 4.2 0.5 0.3
Scope 2 ten thousands of tons - 3.6 3.1
Asia *6 Scope 1 ten thousands of tons - 6.5 1.5 1.4
Scope 2 ten thousands of tons - 5.5 5.8
Americas, Europe *7 Scope 1 ten thousands of tons - 2.9 1.4 1.6
Scope 2 ten thousands of tons - 0.9 0.9
Eco-car *1 vehicles 460 549 629 508
Solar power CO2 emissions t-CO2 122 609 590 595
Circular Economy
Raw materials *8 ten thousands of tons 171 158 224 221
Total waste ten thousands of tons 7.4 7.6 5.4 6.3
Per unit of sales tons/hundred million of yen 6.6 6.6 4.6 5.4
Recycling volume *8 ten thousands of tons 3.3 3.3 5.1 5.9
Water
Total water used thousands of ㎥ 20,148 24,375 24,104 24,100
Japan *4 thousands of ㎥ 20,148 24,375 24,104 22,305
China *5 thousands of ㎥ - - - 1,200
Asia *6 thousands of ㎥ - - - 522
Americas, Europe *7 thousands of ㎥ - - - 74
Discharged water *9 thousands of ㎥ 16,504 21,214 20,255 17,914
Biodiversity
Policy of biodiversity conservation We state at section 4 of Meiji environmental policy.
Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas We jointly established a bird sanctuary in the Nemuro Nature Conservation Area, which we own, in Nemuro-shi, Hokkaido. In the conservation area, our employees volunteer to protect the environment.
Unit FYE 3/2015 FYE 3/2016 FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018
Appropriate management of chemical substances
PRTR emissions *8 tons 99.1 9.8 15.1 16.1
（13）Acetonitrile tons 1.1 2.5 0.4 0.1
（127）Chloroform tons 5.4 1.2 4.5 4.2
（150）1,4-Dioxane tons 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.9
（186）Methylene chloride tons 90.7 4.9 9.2 8.5
（232）N,N-Dimethylformamide tons 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.1
（342）Pyridine *10 tons 1.1 0.0 0.0 -
（438）Methylnaphthalene tons 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6
PRTR transfer volume *8 tons 257.4 403.1 625.8 386.0
（13）Acetonitrile tons 18.0 42.3 25.5 32.8
（127）Chloroform tons 11.1 6.5 1.5 2.8
（150）1,4-Dioxane tons 1.3 1.3 1.9 2.7
（186）Methylene chloride tons 95.7 17.5 110.0 107.9
（232）N,N-Dimethylformamide tons 128.1 331.2 478.0 239.4
（342）Pyridine *10 tons 0.0 4.3 8.9 -
（438）Methylnaphthalene tons 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
NOx emissions *8 tons 246 240 139 136
SOx emissions *8 tons 83 88 76 65

* The information in environment section concerns Meiji Group including consolidated subsidiaries in Japan.

*1 Environment figures are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*2 CO2 emissions from distribution were added to scope 1 from FYE 3/2018

*3 Coverage: Categories 1. Purchased goods and services, 2. Capital goods, 3. Fuel- and energy-related activities (not included in scope 1 or scope 2), 5. Waste generated in operations, 6. Business travel, 7. Employee commuting, 12. End-of-life treatment of sold products

*4 Per unit of sales of domestic CO2 emissions (Scope 1, 2)

*5 Six production plants

*6 Five production plants

*7 Three production plants

*8 Figures at FYE March 2015 and FYE March 2016 are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*9 Figures at FYE March 2015 are the sum of figures for Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*10 Figures at FYE March 2018 are less than one ton which is subject to Japanese PRTR system

Social Area

Unit FYE 3/2015 FYE 3/2016 FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018
Number of Meiji Group employees *1 persons 16,559 16,456 16,726 16,296
Number of employees *1 persons 8,594 8,546 8,517 8,538
Male persons 6,742 6,702 6,657 6,676
Female persons 1,852 1,844 1,860 1,862
Average number of consecutive years served years 15.1 16.1 16.1 16.1
Male years 16.1 17.0 17.1 17.1
Female years 13.0 13.1 13.1 13.1
Average age of employees age 38.1 39.0 39.1 39.1
Male age 39.1 40.0 40.1 40.1
Female age 35.1 36.0 36.0 36.1
Turnover rate (less than 3 years for new graduates) % 8.2 6.4 9.5 9.3
New employees persons 197 196 244 278
Male persons 119 114 141 174
Female persons 78 82 103 104
Female manager ratio as percentage of total % 1.6 2.0 2.1 2.6
Female executive officers ratio as percentage of total % 6.7 6.7 14.3 14.3
Employee training expenses 100 million ¥ 3.04 2.74
Number of employees trained in human rights policy *2 persons 375 431
Employees rate for people with disabilities % 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.2
Number seeking reemployment persons 54 72 128 93
Percentage of applicants reemployed % 100 100 100 100
Overtime work (per employee) hours/months 11.9 11.9 12.5 12.8
Percentage of paid vacation taken (days taken/dais granted) % 51.8 52.5 56.8 63.8
Child care leave Female persons 153 169 178 222
Male 25 24 24 30
Shortened working hours for child purposes Female persons 112 161 200 229
Male 0 1 2 2
Return to work rates after child care leave % 100 100 100 100
Retention rates after two months of child care leave % 100 100 100 100
Number of employees taking nursing-careleave persons 5 5 6 7
Number of employees taking refreshment leave persons 562 664 644 798
Number of volunteer breaks taken persons 8 7 3 1
Union participation rate *3 % 100 100 100 100
Frequency rate of lost-worktime injuries (permanent employment basis, Japan) *4 % 0.42 0.69
Unit FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018
Food and nutrition seminars times about
2,900 		about
3,200
persons about
138,000 		about
173,000
Plant tours persons about
170,000 		about
205,000
FYE 3/2018
Accreditation in animal testing Yes

* The information of employees in society section concerns regular, direct employees of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*1 Employees: regular, direct employees in Japan for Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. on a stand-alone basis

*2 The information concerns new employees and promoted employees of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*3 We adopt union shop. Employees excluding the management level of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

*4 Coverage:Plants and research laboratories in Japan (excluding Meiji Feed Co., Ltd., and OHKURA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
Frequency rate of lost-worktime injuries:Lost-worktime accidents÷total labor hours×1 million

Governance

Unit FYE 3/2018
Independence of Board of Directors
Number of Board of Directors Internal directors Male persons 7
Female 0
Total 7
Independent outside directors Male 2
Female 1
Total 3
Total 10
Rate of independent outside directors on the Board % 30
Number of Board meetings times 17
Board Meeting attendance % 99
Attendance of outside directors at Board meeting % 100
Audit & Supervisory Board
Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members Internal Audit & Supervisory Board Members Male persons 2
Female 0
Total 2
Independent outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Male 1
Female 1
Total 2
Total 4
Number of Audit Committee meetings times 15
Audit Committee meeting attendance % 98
Attendance of Independent outside Auditors at Board meetings % 97
Nomination Committee
Number of Nomination Committee Members Internal directors Male persons 1
Female 0
Total 1
Independent outside directors Male 2
Female 1
Total 3
Total 4
Chairperson of Nomination Committee Internal
director
FYE 3/2018
Compensation of Directors Auditors *1
Remuneration
amount
(million ¥) 		Monetary
compensation 		Stock
compensation
Total
(million ¥) 		Number
of
officers 		Total
(million ¥) 		Number
of
officers
Director (other than outside directors) 331 301 8 29 5
Auditor & Supervisory Board Members (excluding outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) 58 58 4
outside directors 43 43 3
outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members 26 26 3
Total 460 430 18 29 5

*1 As per the resolution of the 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2010, the amount of remuneration for directors is capped at 1 billion yen per year (not including the employee portion of remuneration for directors who concurrently serve as employees).
As per the resolution of the 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2010, the amount of remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members is capped at 300 million yen per year.
We have introduced a transfer-restricted stock compensation plan for directors other than outside directors. As per the resolution of the 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2017, the amount of remuneration under this plan is capped at JPY 200 million per year.

Unit FYE 3/2018
Compensation Committee
Number of Compensation Committee Members Internal directors Male persons 1
Female 0
Total 1
Independent outside directors Male 2
Female 1
Total 3
Total 4
Chairperson of Compensation Committee Internal
director
Shareholder rights
Introduction of poison pill None
Unit FYE 3/2015 FYE 3/2016 FYE 3/2017 FYE 3/2018
IR Activities for Institutional Investors and Analysts *2
Financial results briefing times 2 2 2 2
Roundtable meeting attended by president, institutional investors, and asset owners persons 34 36 53 44
IR visit by president in Japan times 5 6 7
IR overseas roadshow times 12 26 46 47
One-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts from Japan and overseas, including telephone interviews times 293 354 363 299
persons 449 578 606 494
Conference organized separately by securities company times 21 24 32 27
persons 27 39 51 37
Facility tours and briefings on business segment times 2 3 2 2

*2 Above date represent the results from the period covering August to July.

Compliance *3
Whistleblower system Yes
Rule of Whistle-blowing in the company Yes

*3 We have whistleblower service in-house and outside the company. Users are guaranteed anonymity.

Disclaimer

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
