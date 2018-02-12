Melbana Energy : Drilling Update 4 Mount Messenger Results

Drilling Update #4: Pukatea-1, New Zealand

Key Points: • Preliminary analysis of wireline log data over the secondary Mt. Messenger target suggests at least one potentially oil-charged zone with moveable hydrocarbons, excellent porosity and permeability

• Tag Oil (Operator), considers it highly probable that production from this Mt. Messenger zone will be monetized

• Proceeding to drill towards the deeper high impact Tikorangi Limestone target

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (13 February 2018)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following update with respect to the drilling of the Pukatea-1 exploration well in New Zealand onshore permit PEP 51153.

Preliminary review of wireline log data acquired over the Mt Messenger secondary target indicates a total of 4.5mTVT (5.9mMD) of net oil pay over a 10.4mTVT (13.7mMD) gross interval has been penetrated. Net pay interpreted within the well is in line with predrill expectations and comparable with Puka-1 and 2.

The Operator (TAG Oil) has released the attached update on the Mt Messenger logging results.

Melbana Energy's CEO Robert Zammit commented on the announcement:

"This is an excellent result from what was our secondary objective in this well. When combined with our currently suspended Puka-2 well, the opportunity to return Melbana to being a modest producer has taken a significant step forward."

Attachment: TAG Oil (Operator) release of 12 February, 2018

Pukatea-1 Weekly Report

Permit: PEP 51153 Well Type: Exploration Location: Onshore Taranaki Basin, New Zealand Interest holders: Melbana Energy 30%, TAG Oil (Operator) 70% Primary Target: Tikorangi Limestone Secondary Target: Mount Messenger Sandstones Rig: Nova Rig 1 Date Drilling Commenced: 14:00 Hrs (NZDT), 24 January, 2018 Planned Total Depth: Approx. 3170m measured depth Progress Report Date: 06:00 Hrs (NZDT), 12 February 2018 Current Depth: 1902 m MD Current Formation: Manganui Fm shales Prognosed Time to Completion: 33 Days from Spud Operations Since Last Report: Drilled 311mm (12-1/4") directional hole to the current depth of 1902m, ran wireline logs, ran and cemented 244mm (9-5/8") casing. Forward Operations: Drill 216mm (8-1/2") deviated hole to the 178mm (7") casing point at the top of the Tikorangi Limestone primary target.

Background:

The Pukatea-1 well is located approximately 50 km south of New Plymouth and 2.5 km east of the Waihapa Oil Field. The well is forecast to take approximately 33 days to reach the anticipated total depth of 3170m MDRT (2537m TVD subsea) and has been planned as a deviated well to intersect the Primary Tikorangi Limestone target from the Puka production pad. A secondary objective of the well is to appraise the extent of the Mount Messenger oil pool, previously discovered by the Puka-1 well in 2012.