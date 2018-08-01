Melexis : Q2 2018 results - Solid growth

Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors.

Ieper, Belgium - August 1st, 2018, 07.00 hrs CET

Dear,

Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:

https://www.melexis.com/en/news/2018/financial/melexis-q2-2018-results

