MELEXIS (MELE)

MELEXIS (MELE)
07/31 05:35:01 pm
79.55 EUR   -1.91%
07:01aMELEXIS : Q2 2018 results - Solid growth
GL
07/12MELEXIS : to set up a new R&D center in Düsseldorf
PU
07/04MELEXIS : starts construction of its new building in Sofia
PU
Melexis : Q2 2018 results - Solid growth

0
08/01/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors.
Ieper, Belgium - August 1st, 2018, 07.00 hrs CET

Dear,

Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:
https://www.melexis.com/en/news/2018/financial/melexis-q2-2018-results



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Melexis N.V. via Globenewswire
Latest news on MELEXIS
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 578 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Finance 2018 41,2 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 26,54
P/E ratio 2019 23,67
EV / Sales 2018 5,59x
EV / Sales 2019 5,02x
Capitalization 3 276 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Françoise Chombar Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roland M. Duchâtelet Chairman
Veerle Lozie Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Karen van Griensven Chief Financial Officer
Jenny Claes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELEXIS-5.71%3 802
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%243 066
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 801
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.54%154 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.59%110 911
BROADCOM INC-13.67%96 343
