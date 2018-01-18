Mellanox Technologies : Confirms Receipt of Director Nominations from Starboard Value

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of
high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today confirmed that
affiliates of Starboard Value have nominated nine director candidates to
stand for election to the Board of Directors at Mellanox’s 2018 Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company issued the following
statement:
We maintain an open dialogue with our shareholders and welcome
constructive input toward our shared goal of enhancing shareholder
value. Members of our Board of Directors and senior management team have
held numerous discussions and meetings with Starboard during the past
several months, including an in-person meeting at our facilities in
Israel just Monday of this week. Despite our ongoing discussions and
open engagement, however, Starboard made no attempt to discuss their
nominees with us before publicly nominating director candidates, which
we were first made aware of through the media today.
The Mellanox Board is comprised of nine highly qualified and experienced
directors, all of whom are committed to creating value for Mellanox
shareholders. The Board believes that it brings a diverse range of
valuable and relevant skills, expertise and perspectives to drive
performance and provide effective oversight. Further, Mellanox is
strongly committed to best-in-class corporate governance and is
recognized by ISS governance analysis as possessing the best governance
profile, including the highest board structure score, amongst its peers.
The Mellanox Board takes its fiduciary duties seriously, is strongly
committed to enhancing shareholder value and will continue to act in the
best interests of the Company and all shareholders. Under the direction
of our Board and management team, and with the support of our 2,900
talented employees worldwide, Mellanox has become a leader in innovative
end-to-end solutions for connecting servers and storage platforms, and
we hold the #1 or #2 position in many of the key markets in which we
operate. In addition to our track record of sustained market leadership,
the Company’s success under our leadership is also demonstrated by our
solid financial performance.
The Mellanox Board is confident in the Company’s strategy to accelerate
growth, transform our business and enhance shareholder value. We look
forward to further discussing our key focus areas on our fourth quarter
and fiscal year 2017 financial results conference call to be held
Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.
The Mellanox Board and management team have and will continue to act in
the best interests of the Company and all shareholders.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
All statements included or incorporated by reference in this release,
other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are
forward-looking statements, including statements related to our business
and strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and business,
management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by us, all of which
are subject to change.
Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as
"projects," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts,"
"believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would,"
"could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions and
variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any
forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties that could cause
our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements include those set forth in our quarterly
report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2017. All
forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no
obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Supporting Resources:
About Mellanox
Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end
InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for
servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data
center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest
latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system
performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect
products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate
application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of
markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers,
Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is
available at: www.mellanox.com.
Note: Mellanox is a trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
