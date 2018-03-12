Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mensch und Maschine Software SE    MUM   DE0006580806

MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE (MUM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/12 11:00:51 am
23.6 EUR   +1.72%
11:05aMENSCH UND MASC : discloses final 2017 figures
EQ
03/07MENSCH UND MASC : annual earnings release
02/15MENSCH UND MASC : discloses preliminary 2017 figures
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mensch und Maschine Software : discloses final 2017 figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:05am CET

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Final Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses final 2017 figures

12.03.2018 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary figures confirmed - Targets increased
- New profit and cash flows records marked in 2017
- Profit and dividend targets increased from 2018 onwards

Wessling, March 12, 2018 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, during the annual accounts press conference today confirmed the preliminary 2017 figures which had been disclosed on February 15, with new earnings and operating cash flows records and a 43% dividend increase to 50 Cents. Most figures are in fact slightly better than initially reported, and the increase of profit and dividend targets from 2018 onwards have been detailed.

Sales came in at EUR 160.85 mln (PY: 167.07 / -3.7%) in 2017, with EUR 50.47 mln (PY: 46.24 / +9.1%) from the Software segment and EUR 110.38 mln (PY: 120.83 / -8.6%) from the VAR Business. Contrasted to sales, gross margin grew to EUR 94.82 mln (PY: 91.43 / +3.7%), with Software contributing EUR 48.94 mln (PY: 44.73 / +9.4%). VAR Business gross margin amounted to EUR 45.88 mln (PY: 46.70 / -1.8%), thereof EUR 29.88 mln (PY: 25.73 / +16%) from M+M proprietary services and EUR 16.00 mln (PY: 20.97 / -24%) from the Autodesk business. All in all, over 83% (PY: 77%) of 2017 group gross margin was contributed by proprietary sources, which drove gross yield further up to 59.0% (PY: 54.7%).

Operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes increased to EUR 18.04 mln (PY: 15.76 / +14.5%), marking a new record level, with EUR 12.69 mln (PY: 10.66 / +19%) contribution from Software and EUR 5.35 mln (PY: 5.09 / +5.0%) from VAR Business. EBITDA margin climbed to 11.2% (PY: 9.4%) in the group, 25.2% (PY: 23.1%) in the Software segment and 4.8% (PY: 4.2%) in the VAR Business. Net profit after minority shares jumped to EUR 8.55 mln (PY: 6.59 / +30%), or 52.5 Cents (PY: 40) per share, also marking a new record, as did operating cash flows coming in at EUR 15.22 mln (PY: 14.64) or 93.5 Cents (PY: 90) per share.

Management will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 9 to pay a dividend increased by 43% to 50 Cents (PY: 35), again including the option to be paid out in cash or as a share dividend.

After the sparkling rebound of VAR Business growth in Q4, M+M CEO Adi Drotleff has now increased the targets: 'For 2018 we expect gross margin at EUR 104-108 mln (+10-12%), EBITDA at EUR 22-23 mln (+22-28%) and net profit at EUR 11-12 mln (+30-40%) or 67-73 Cents/share. From 2019 onwards we target an annual EUR 4-5 mln EBITDA increase to correspond with an annual EUR 3-4 mln / 18-24 Cents/share net profit improvement, so by 2020 net profit should exceed one Euro per share. Along with that, we plan to raise the dividend for 2018 to 62-68 Cents and from 2019 onwards annually by 15-20 Cents.'
 

12.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

662561  12.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662561&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWA
11:05aMENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses final 2017 figures
EQ
03/07MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : annual earnings release
02/15MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses preliminary 2017 figures
EQ
2017MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses Q3 report
PU
2017MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses Q3 report
EQ
2017MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : quaterly earnings release
2017MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses half year report
PU
2017MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : half-yearly earnings release
2017MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : celebrating jubilee
PU
2017DGAP-NEWS : Mensch und Maschine Software SE celebrating jubilee
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 164 M
EBIT 2017 15,1 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,05%
P/E ratio 2017 42,96
P/E ratio 2018 32,68
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capitalization 387 M
Chart MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWA
Duration : Period :
Mensch und Maschine Softwa Technical Analysis Chart | MUM | DE0006580806 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,5 €
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adi Drotleff Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Christoph Aschenbrenner Chief Operating Officer
Markus Pech Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Becker Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Lies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE9.41%476
ORACLE CORPORATION12.03%219 275
SAP-5.41%133 617
INTUIT8.68%45 293
SERVICENOW INC32.49%29 875
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.15.17%14 641
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.